The 26th annual Empire Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project returns to Madison Square with a loaded field, featuring No. 9 Villanova, Michigan, No. 1 Baylor, and NC State competing in the Championship Rounds presented by Continental Tire on November 19-20.

General public tickets for the Empire Classic Championship Rounds presented by Continental Tire will go on sale during the week of March 9. To receive presale ticket information, follow the Empire Classic on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @empireclassicbb.

In addition to playing in the Championship Rounds presented by Continental Tire at the World's Most Famous Arena, Villanova, Michigan, Baylor, and NC State will host a pair of regional round games on campus.

The complete field and schedule will be announced at a later date.

No. 9 Villanova (Head Coach: Jay Wright, Big East Conference)

Heading into this season, Jay Wright led No. 9 Villanova to an average of 31.8 wins over the previous six seasons, which includes four Big East championships and two National Championships (2016, 2018)...with no scholarship seniors on this year's roster, all five starters are expected to return next season, led by junior Collin Gillespie, sophomore Saddiq Bey, and freshman Jeremiah Robinson-Earl...this will be Villanova's third appearance in the Empire Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project...the Wildcats played in 2002 and 2012, where they fell in the championship game.

Michigan (Head Coach: Juwan Howard, Big Ten Conference)

Head coach Juwan Howard returned to Ann Arbor for his first collegiate coaching job in 2019-20 after spending the last six years with the Miami Heat and began his collegiate coaching career with seven straight wins, including wins over two ranked opponents...afterwards, Michigan made the biggest leap in AP Poll history, going from unranked to the No. 4 spot...the Wolverines are expected to return 13 letterwinners in the 2020-21 campaign, including two of the 2019-20 team's top scorers in Eli Brooks and Isaiah Livers...the Wolverines also have the No. 4-ranked 2020 recruiting class in the nation (per ESPN.com)...Michigan will be making its third appearance in the Empire Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project, winning the event in 2016.

No. 1 Baylor (Head Coach: Scott Drew, Big 12 Conference)

No. 1 Baylor sports a 16-1 record and sits atop the national polls...the Bears' No. 1 ranking is the second in school history, having previously been No. 1 on Jan. 9, 2017...head coach Scott Drew is in his 17th season at the helm of the program and is Baylor's career leader in wins and winning percentage...four starters are expected to return next season, including the Bears' top three leading scorers, led by sophomore Jared Butler and junior MaCio Teague...the Bears' 2020 recruiting class is ranked No. 18 by ESPN.com ...Baylor will make its Empire Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project debut in November.

NC State (Head Coach: Kevin Keatts, Atlantic Coach Conference)

Kevin Keatts is in his third season leading the Wolfpack and has turned NC State into a scoring machine...his first two teams each averaged over 80 points a game, something that had not been done in Raleigh since the 1995-96 season...four starters are projected to return next season, led by junior Devon Daniels and sophomore Jericole Hellems...NC State will also welcome the No. 9-ranked recruiting class in the country (per ESPN.com)...the Wolfpack previously played in the Empire Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project in 1997.

