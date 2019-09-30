NC State basketball suspends D.J. Funderburk
In a one-sentence statement, NC State basketball announced that redshirt junior forward D.J. Funderburk has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.
Funderburk averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 36 contests last year, but showed considerable promise during ACC play. In conference-only stats, Funderburk’s numbers improved to 9.3 points and 4.6 boards while playing 22.0 minutes per contest.
Funderburk did some of his best work against archrival UNC, averaging 16.0 points and 7.0 boards in two games against the Heels.
It was Funderburk's first season in Raleigh. He started his career at Ohio State where he redshirted, and then spent a year at Northwest Florida State Community College in Tallahassee, Fla.
The 6-foot-10, 225-pounder has been counted upon to solidify the center for NC State this year with redshirt freshman Manny Bates and grad transfer Danny Dixon from UMKC providing depth.
NC State will hold its basketball media day Thursday.
