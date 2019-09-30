In a one-sentence statement, NC State basketball announced that redshirt junior forward D.J. Funderburk has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules. Funderburk averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 36 contests last year, but showed considerable promise during ACC play. In conference-only stats, Funderburk’s numbers improved to 9.3 points and 4.6 boards while playing 22.0 minutes per contest.

