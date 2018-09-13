Ticker
Wolfpack basketball releases its 2018-19 schedule

Matt Carter
Fifth-year senior forward Torin Dorn is expected to lead this year's team.
NC State released its full schedule for next season in men's basketball.

Highlighting the non-conference slate is a home date against Auburn Dec. 19. The Tigers are a potential preseason top-10 team. The Pack will also travel to Wisconsin Nov. 27, and the Badgers are touted as a potential top-25 squad. The Pack will play Vanderbilt (Miami) and Penn State (Atlantic City, N.J.) on neutral locations. Penn State won last year's NIT.

The annual Heritage Game at Reynolds Coliseum will be against Western Carolina on Dec. 5.

Although the RPI is now defunct, here is how the non-conference teams were ranked following last season in those ratings (NC State was 72):

16. Auburn

45. Penn State

114. Wisconsin

127. UNC Asheville

131. Vanderbilt

163. Mercer

218. Western Carolina

228. Mount St. Mary's

252. St. Peter's

323. Loyola Maryland

337. Maine

345. USC Upstate

346. Maryland Eastern Shore

In ACC play, the Pack will be a featured guest on the Raycom broadcasts. Nine of the 18 conference games will be televised by Raycom, all coming within a stretch of 10 games from Jan. 12 through Feb. 13. NCSU opens at Miami Jan. 3 before hosting UNC at home five days later.

NC State has one three-game road stretch in league play (Wake Forest, Notre Dame and Louisville from Jan. 15-24) that will be immediate followed by three consecutive home contests (Clemson, Virginia and Virginia Tech from Feb. Jan. 26-Feb. 5).

The full schedule can be seen below.

2018-19 Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time/Network

Nov. 6

Mount St. Mary's

PNC Arena

TBA

Nov. 10

Maryland Eastern Shore

PNC Arena

TBA

Nov. 13

UNC Asheville

PNC Arena

TBA

Nov. 17

Maine

PNC Arena

TBA

Nov. 20

St. Peter's

PNC Arena

TBA

Nov. 24

Mercer

PNC Arena

TBA

Nov. 27

at Wisconsin

Madison, Wisc.

9 p.m./ESPN2

Dec. 1

Vanderbilt

Miami, Fla.

5 p.m./ESPN2

Dec. 5

Western Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum

TBA

Dec. 15

Penn State

Atlantic City, N.J.

2 p.m./ESPNU

Dec. 19

Auburn

PNC Arena

TBA

Dec. 22

USC Upstate

PNC Arena

TBA

Dec. 28

Loyola (Md.)

PNC Arena

TBA

Jan. 3

at Miami

Coral Gables, Fla.

7 p.m./ESPN/U

Jan. 8

UNC

PNC Arena

9 p.m./ESPN/U

Jan. 12

Pittsburgh

PNC Arena

Noon/Raycom

Jan. 15

at Wake Forest

Winston-Salem, N.C.

8 p.m./Raycom

Jan. 19

at Notre Dame

South Bend, Ind.

2 p.m./Raycom

Jan. 24

at Louisville

Louisville, Ky.

8 p.m./Raycom

Jan. 26

Clemson

PNC Arena

2 p.m/Raycom

Jan. 29

Virginia

PNC Arena

7 p.m./ESPN/2

Feb. 2

Virginia Tech

PNC Arena

Noon/Raycom

Feb. 5

at UNC

Chapel Hill, N.C.

8 p.m/Raycom

Feb. 9

at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, Pa.

2 p.m./Raycom

Feb. 13

Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y.

8 p.m./Raycom

Feb. 16

at Duke

Durham, N.C.

4/6/8 p.m./ESPN/2

Feb. 20

Boston College

PNC Arena

7 p.m./RSN

Feb. 24

Wake Forest

PNC Arena

6 p.m./ESPNU

Mar. 2

at Florida State

Tallahassee, Fla.

Noon/ESPN/2

Mar. 6

Georgia Tech

PNC Arena

9 p.m./RSN

Mar. 9

at Boston College

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

2 p.m/RSN

Mar. 12-16

ACC Tournament

Charlotte, N.C.

TBA

——

{{ article.author_name }}