Wolfpack basketball releases its 2018-19 schedule
NC State released its full schedule for next season in men's basketball.
Highlighting the non-conference slate is a home date against Auburn Dec. 19. The Tigers are a potential preseason top-10 team. The Pack will also travel to Wisconsin Nov. 27, and the Badgers are touted as a potential top-25 squad. The Pack will play Vanderbilt (Miami) and Penn State (Atlantic City, N.J.) on neutral locations. Penn State won last year's NIT.
The annual Heritage Game at Reynolds Coliseum will be against Western Carolina on Dec. 5.
Although the RPI is now defunct, here is how the non-conference teams were ranked following last season in those ratings (NC State was 72):
16. Auburn
45. Penn State
114. Wisconsin
127. UNC Asheville
131. Vanderbilt
163. Mercer
218. Western Carolina
228. Mount St. Mary's
252. St. Peter's
323. Loyola Maryland
337. Maine
345. USC Upstate
346. Maryland Eastern Shore
In ACC play, the Pack will be a featured guest on the Raycom broadcasts. Nine of the 18 conference games will be televised by Raycom, all coming within a stretch of 10 games from Jan. 12 through Feb. 13. NCSU opens at Miami Jan. 3 before hosting UNC at home five days later.
NC State has one three-game road stretch in league play (Wake Forest, Notre Dame and Louisville from Jan. 15-24) that will be immediate followed by three consecutive home contests (Clemson, Virginia and Virginia Tech from Feb. Jan. 26-Feb. 5).
The full schedule can be seen below.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time/Network
|
Nov. 6
|
Mount St. Mary's
|
PNC Arena
|
TBA
|
Nov. 10
|
Maryland Eastern Shore
|
PNC Arena
|
TBA
|
Nov. 13
|
UNC Asheville
|
PNC Arena
|
TBA
|
Nov. 17
|
Maine
|
PNC Arena
|
TBA
|
Nov. 20
|
St. Peter's
|
PNC Arena
|
TBA
|
Nov. 24
|
Mercer
|
PNC Arena
|
TBA
|
Nov. 27
|
at Wisconsin
|
Madison, Wisc.
|
9 p.m./ESPN2
|
Dec. 1
|
Vanderbilt
|
Miami, Fla.
|
5 p.m./ESPN2
|
Dec. 5
|
Western Carolina
|
Reynolds Coliseum
|
TBA
|
Dec. 15
|
Penn State
|
Atlantic City, N.J.
|
2 p.m./ESPNU
|
Dec. 19
|
Auburn
|
PNC Arena
|
TBA
|
Dec. 22
|
USC Upstate
|
PNC Arena
|
TBA
|
Dec. 28
|
Loyola (Md.)
|
PNC Arena
|
TBA
|
Jan. 3
|
at Miami
|
Coral Gables, Fla.
|
7 p.m./ESPN/U
|
Jan. 8
|
UNC
|
PNC Arena
|
9 p.m./ESPN/U
|
Jan. 12
|
Pittsburgh
|
PNC Arena
|
Noon/Raycom
|
Jan. 15
|
at Wake Forest
|
Winston-Salem, N.C.
|
8 p.m./Raycom
|
Jan. 19
|
at Notre Dame
|
South Bend, Ind.
|
2 p.m./Raycom
|
Jan. 24
|
at Louisville
|
Louisville, Ky.
|
8 p.m./Raycom
|
Jan. 26
|
Clemson
|
PNC Arena
|
2 p.m/Raycom
|
Jan. 29
|
Virginia
|
PNC Arena
|
7 p.m./ESPN/2
|
Feb. 2
|
Virginia Tech
|
PNC Arena
|
Noon/Raycom
|
Feb. 5
|
at UNC
|
Chapel Hill, N.C.
|
8 p.m/Raycom
|
Feb. 9
|
at Pittsburgh
|
Pittsburgh, Pa.
|
2 p.m./Raycom
|
Feb. 13
|
Syracuse
|
Syracuse, N.Y.
|
8 p.m./Raycom
|
Feb. 16
|
at Duke
|
Durham, N.C.
|
4/6/8 p.m./ESPN/2
|
Feb. 20
|
Boston College
|
PNC Arena
|
7 p.m./RSN
|
Feb. 24
|
Wake Forest
|
PNC Arena
|
6 p.m./ESPNU
|
Mar. 2
|
at Florida State
|
Tallahassee, Fla.
|
Noon/ESPN/2
|
Mar. 6
|
Georgia Tech
|
PNC Arena
|
9 p.m./RSN
|
Mar. 9
|
at Boston College
|
Chestnut Hill, Mass.
|
2 p.m/RSN
|
Mar. 12-16
|
ACC Tournament
|
Charlotte, N.C.
|
TBA
