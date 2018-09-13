NC State released its full schedule for next season in men's basketball.

Highlighting the non-conference slate is a home date against Auburn Dec. 19. The Tigers are a potential preseason top-10 team. The Pack will also travel to Wisconsin Nov. 27, and the Badgers are touted as a potential top-25 squad. The Pack will play Vanderbilt (Miami) and Penn State (Atlantic City, N.J.) on neutral locations. Penn State won last year's NIT.

The annual Heritage Game at Reynolds Coliseum will be against Western Carolina on Dec. 5.

Although the RPI is now defunct, here is how the non-conference teams were ranked following last season in those ratings (NC State was 72):

16. Auburn

45. Penn State

114. Wisconsin

127. UNC Asheville

131. Vanderbilt

163. Mercer

218. Western Carolina

228. Mount St. Mary's

252. St. Peter's

323. Loyola Maryland

337. Maine

345. USC Upstate

346. Maryland Eastern Shore

In ACC play, the Pack will be a featured guest on the Raycom broadcasts. Nine of the 18 conference games will be televised by Raycom, all coming within a stretch of 10 games from Jan. 12 through Feb. 13. NCSU opens at Miami Jan. 3 before hosting UNC at home five days later.

NC State has one three-game road stretch in league play (Wake Forest, Notre Dame and Louisville from Jan. 15-24) that will be immediate followed by three consecutive home contests (Clemson, Virginia and Virginia Tech from Feb. Jan. 26-Feb. 5).

The full schedule can be seen below.