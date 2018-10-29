Several NC State players have waited a long time to wear their Wolfpack jersey, and they finally were able to rock it Monday night.

NC State thumped Chowan 111-62 at PNC Arena, with five different players in double figures. The one-two punch of Utah transfer Devon Daniels, a redshirt sophomore wing, and redshirt sophomore post player DJ Funderburk combined for 42 points to lead the way.

Daniels, who had 22 points and three three-pointers, worked on his game while sitting out last year. He promised before the season he was going to cut loose from the perimeter this season.

“I’ve been working in the gym for them and Keatts likes them,” said Daniels about his three-point shooting. “We have a really deep team that can play quality minutes. I think that will help us a lot in the season.”

Funderburk showed his touch by going 7 of 7 from the field, including a corner three-pointer, and he made all five free throws en route to 20 points. He at least played last year, but on the junior college level at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla. He spent the 2016-2017 season redshirting at Ohio State.

“I was just happy to see this jersey with my name and my number on it,” Funderburk said. “I was finally able to step on the floor.”

Guys waiting to play litter the roster, from Samford redshirt junior graduate post transfer Wyatt Walker, who last played nearly a year ago, to freshman Jericole Hellems, who showed he could be a factor this season on the wing. The athletic Hellems added 11 points, six rebounds and went 2 of 4 on three-pointers.

“I think [Hellems] is doing really in practice,” Daniels said. “He is confident as a freshman and he works really hard.”

Walker flashed his passing skills with five assists and Keatts joked that he could be the backup point guard. He last played for Samford on Nov. 13, 2017, before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

“I’ve only played two games in the past year, so that was a lot of fun,” Walker said. “It was good getting everyone accustomed to each other.

“We have to learn Coach Keatts’ system. He is always pushing us to get up and get out in transition. We have to share the ball. We are loaded at every position.”

The lone nit-picking areas that need to be worked on is NC State went 20 of 33 at the free-throw line for 60.6 percent. Chowan also scored 46 points in the paint and Keatts alluded to the Wolfpack not having a natural rim protector, though Walker had three of the six blocks.

“I jumped on C.J. Bryce at our scrimmage [against East Carolina] because he had a charge opportunity and we don’t have shot-blockers,” Keatts said. “Really, there is not many shot-blockers in college basketball. If you are in position, we want you to take the charge.”

Keatts wanted to try different lineups and every healthy scholarship player logged at least 12 minutes of playing time. NC State has its season opener against Mount St. Mary on Nov. 6.

“I thought guys played hard for us,” Keatts said. “That is how we want to play.

“The best thing about tonight, I was able to get out and nobody got hurt.”