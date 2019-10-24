Harris left the Wolfpack program for “personal reasons” the school announced. Harris has bounced around from school-to-school in high school and college for the last seven years.

In terms of college, he originally signed with Washington, but was released from his letter of intent after head coach Lorenzo Romar was fired. He followed a Huskies assistant coach, Michael Porter Sr., to Missouri, where he started as a freshman, but surprisingly left the squad in early January 2018. He then transferred to NC State, and was able to earn a waiver in order to be eligible for the 2018-2019 season.



The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder, who is the son of former NFL and UNC linebacker Bernardo Harris, served as the backup point guard behind Markell Johnson last year. He proved to be a defensive spark, and had improved his outside shooting.



Harris averaged 3.1 points and 1.5 assists in 9.5 minutes per game for the Wolfpack. He wasn’t in the rotation for six contests and played three minutes or less in four other games. He had 46 assists, but also had 30 turnovers, which led to his sporadic playing time at various points last year.



The departure of Harris puts added pressure on junior combo guard Braxton Beverly to play spot minutes behind Johnson. It could also lead to either fifth-year senior wing C.J. Bryce or freshman Dereon Seabron to play the position in a pinch. The 6-7 Seabron played point guard for Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Va.



Harris was ranked No. 136 overall in the class of 2017 by Rivals.com. He visited Missouri, Connecticut, Michigan State and Rutgers before staying home for college at NC State.



Harris first burst on to the scene as a reclassified sophomore at Cresset Christian Academy in Durham, N.C. He had started his prep career at hometown Chapel Hill (N.C.) High before transferring and reclassifying at Raleigh Word of God. He then played at Cresset Academy, Martinsville (Va.) Carlisle School, Montverde (Fla.) Academy, back to Carlisle School and then he finished up at Word of God.



NC State will have two scholarship remaining, and have emerged as the leader for reclassified senior forward Josh Hall of Durham, N.C., and in contention for senior forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton of Toronto, Canada.