Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Wisconsin

Location: Madison, Wis.

Nickname: Badgers

2017-18 record: 15-18 overall, 7-11 Big Ten

2017 postseason: None

Head coach: Greg Gard fourth season overall and at Wisconsin (62-37)

Wisconsin overview: The Badgers was traditionally one of the worst college basketball programs in the country, but that all changed when Dick Bennett was hired in 1995.

Bennett, who is the father of Virginia head coach Tony Bennett, took the Badgers to the Final Four in 2000. UW hired Bo Ryan before the 2001-2002 season, and he made the Badgers a consistently strong program with his swing offense, going to the Final Four in back-to-back years in 2014 and 2015. Ryan retired during the 2015-2016 season and assistant coach Greg Gard took over the program.

The program came crashing down last year, finishing 15-18 and the Badgers didn’t make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998. Injuries played a role and it appears Wisconsin has bounced back with a 5-1 start. The lone loss was to Bennett and UVA in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game.

Backcourt: Redshirt sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice suffered a season-ending injury after 10 games last year, which played a role in the tough season, though UW was just 4-6 with him. Trice has quickly shown this season what Wisconsin has been missing.

The younger brother of former Michigan State guard Travis Trice averaged 9.4 points and shot 30.0 percent on three-pointers in his abbreviated season last year. He has improved to 16.8 points a contest and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc. He went off for 25 points and shot 7 of 8 on three-pointers in a 78-58 win over Oklahoma on Nov. 22 in the Bahamas. He also made all five three-pointers en route to 22 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 77-68 win at Xavier on Nov. 13.

(On a side note, the Musketeers are the lone team to score over 63 points against Wisconsin in six games.)

Sophomore combo guard Brad Davison, a former NC State recruiting target, emerged down the stretch last year to solidify his spot. He averaged 12.1 points per game and shot 35.5 percent on three-pointers his freshman year.

Davison’s numbers are down a tad at 9.0 points per game, but he had 19 points and six boards, and he made 4 of 6 on three-pointers against Xavier. He has only tallied double figures in two games, but he achieved that in 22 contests last year including a career-high 30 in a 68-63 loss vs. Michigan State.

Redshirt junior wing Brevin Pritzl and redshirt freshman Kobe King come off the bench and provide outside shooting.

The 6-3, 198-pound Pritzl is averaging 5.5 points in 17.8 minutes, and he is shooting 37.5 percent on three-pointers. He had four three-pointers in a 85-63 win over Coppin State in the season opener.

The 6-4, 203-pound King redshirt last year due to injury, and he is averaging 6.3 points in 21.5 minutes a contest. King is 5 of 12 on three-pointers for 41.7 percent, and he had 14 points and three three-pointers in a 78-58 win vs. Oklahoma.

Frontcourt: Fifth-year senior center Ethan Happ is one of the most fundamentally sound post players in college basketball, and exclusively works inside the three-point line.

Happ has improved his rebounding this season, grabbing at least 11 boards in every game. He opened the season with a triple-double of 10 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and four blocks against Coppin State. He followed up with 30 points and 13 boards in the win over Xavier.

Happ is averaging 17.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists, and he even proved that Virginia’s tough defense couldn’t slow him down. He went 11 of 19 for 22 points, 15 boards, six assists and four blocks against the Cavaliers. He did foul out against Stanford, and he fouled out in four games last year.

Senior Khalil Iverson provides a dose of athleticism on the wing, who can also play some small ball power forward. He averaged 8.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last year, but is down to 5.8 points this season to go along with 6.7 boards a contest. He is 0 of 26 on three-pointers the last two years. Iverson cracked double figure in points in 13 games last year, but has yet to do so in six contests.

Sophomore Nate Reuvers can stretch a defense with his shooting, and is 6 of 11 on three-pointers this season. The slender forward went 3 of 4 on three-pointers for 12 points against Oklahoma, and had eight points, nine blocks (tied for school mark) and five rebounds against Stanford in the Bahamas.

Senior post player Charles Thomas IV is the fourth post player for the Badgers. The 6-8, 250-pounder is averaging 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.0 minutes a contest.

——

NC State 2018-19 roster

NC State schedule/results

NC State season stats

Wisconsin roster

Wisconsin schedule/results

Wisconsin season stats

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook