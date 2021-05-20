Terrell Tatum showing off his complete game

“I would say that people probably did not expect it out of me, but I’ve known I’ve had power,” Tatum said. “A lot of people would say I have sneaky pop, but I don’t really think of my pop as sneaky. I just think I am a hitter who really has pop.”

They were all well aware of Tatum’s power by the time he emphatically stomped on home plate, a trademark of Tatum’s home run trot that he developed this year.

Ask that to Wake Forest ace and soon-to-be high MLB Draft pick Ryan Cusick , who gave up a homer to center field and then opposite field in the same game to Tatum on April 30. Or Pittsburgh’s pitching staff who watched Tatum pull off that same feat this past Sunday, two of three homers he hit over that series.

“I think that people don’t think I pass the eye test, that I don’t look like a Luca Tresh or a Devonte Brown,” Tatum noted. “… I don’t look that way, so people don’t expect much pop.”

On a team that features several physically imposing power hitters like sophomore catcher Luca Tresh and junior outfielder/third baseman Devonte Brown , Tatum is built, literally, differently.

NC State junior outfielder/designated hitter Terrell Tatum knows what opposing pitchers probably first think when the 6-foot, 170-pounder steps into the lefthander’s batter’s box.

Going into a big three-game series that starts Thursday night against Florida State, known for its strong pitching, Tatum is hitting .318 at the plate with nine homers and 28 runs batted in. He has a .553 slugging percentage that is third highest on the team, and he gets on base at a .428 clip thanks to 24 walks he’s taken.

Yet, Tatum only sees room for improvement.

“I would really love to cut down on some of my strikeout numbers I’ve had,” Tatum said, referring to a team-high 45 Ks. “I think if I could turn them into walks or even rinky-dink singles it would help tremendously with me being on base a little bit more, putting me in position to steal a base, or if someone hits a line drive to score a run.”

Tatum’s speed, unlike his power, was well-known and continues to shine. He is tied for a team-high 12 stolen bases.

His confidence stems from practices against former NC State catcher Patrick Bailey, who was drafted in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants.

“I don’t think anyone in the country is as good as Patrick Bailey was, so if I don’t feel like Pat could throw me out, then I don’t think anyone could throw me out,” Tatum noted.

NC State is seeing the total package in Tatum that it envisioned it would get when assistant coach Chris Hart spotted the Collierville, Tenn., native in high school. Hart told Tatum he was as good as any outfielder he saw in the country, and all it took was one visit for Tatum to be sold on coming to Raleigh.

He quickly had to make an adjustment however, when as a true freshman he was put into the designated hitter role.

“It was a big adjustment for me to come here and not play every day in the outfield,” he noted.

A solid rookie campaign in which he hit .271 in 45 games and 85 at bats while stealing nine bases was not followed up like Tatum liked. He called the 2019 campaign a “sophomore slump” that he prefers to block out after hitting just .207, although he did hit his first two homers.

Tatum was well on his way to erasing those memories with a good start in 2020, hitting .292 in 12 games and stealing seven bases when COVID-19 hit.

“I know that there is no doubt in my mind that last year we were going to be one of the last eight teams in Omaha,” Tatum noted

“It made me realize that I am not in a position to take anything for granted. The game can be taken away from you in the blink of the eye for something that you can’t even explain. That was exactly what happened.”

Tatum said that NC State’s turnaround from a 1-8 start in the ACC and 4-9 overall record to being 17-13 in the league and 26-14 overall has been “unbelievable.”

“It’s the most fun I can honestly say I’ve had in the four years I’ve been here,” he added.