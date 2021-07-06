NC State baseball season superlatives

It was an unforgettable season for NC State baseball. Here are some of the best of the best from the Wolfpack's campaign.

Season MVP

Junior leftfielder Jonny Butler led the ACC in batting average in 2021. (NCAA)

When the regular season ended, NC State junior left fielder Jonny Butler was leading the ACC in batting average while flirting with .400. He proved his hitting prowess was no fluke, crushing a huge homer in game three of the Super Regional win over Arkansas and batting in five runs during the College World Series opener victory against Stanford. His final average of .376 still prevailed as the best in the ACC, and he added 14 homers and a team-best 76 hits, which was good for fourth in the conference. His 54 runs scored tied for third in the ACC, and his 16 stolen bases were tied for fourth. Butler's on-base percentage of .452 was sixth in the league, and his .663 slugging percentage was fourth.

Season Cy Young Winner

Junior lefthander Evan Justice began the year by making four starts, but it was his work in the bullpen that helped save the Wolfpack's season. Justice ended one off the lead for the ACC's most saves with 13, a figure that likely would have been higher and thus led the conference, had Justice spent the entire year in the bullpen. Opponents hit a meager .188 off of Justice, who allowed only 40 hits in 59.2 innings and struck out 74 batters. Only one other pitcher in the ACC held opponents to a lower batting average than Justice.

Biggest Regular Season Series

The turning point of the season is easy to identify. NC State was 1-8 in the ACC when it traveled to then-No. 11 UNC. At that point, the Heels were 8-4 in the conference and were coming off a home win over East Carolina. The teams were headed in opposite directions entering the series and went in opposite directions when it was over. NC State won all three contests in Chapel Hill by a combined score of 23-6 in a dominating three-game sweep, the first on the road for NC State against UNC since 1992. Starting with that Chapel Hill series, NC State would go 18-6 in the conference. UNC went 10-14 in the league.

Biggest Postseason Win

Defeating Arkansas in the Super Regional clinched a College World Series appearance. (NC State)

There are a lot of candidates to choose from, but the ultimate winner is beating Arkansas in the decisive third game of the Super Regional, advancing NC State to the College World Series. There are two reasons: the drama and the respect Arkansas earned after one of the best regular seasons in college baseball memory. Amazingly, the Razorbacks did not lose a single series during the regular season while running the gauntlet through the SEC, and then it capped that off by winning the league tournament. They had earned the No. 1 ranking in the country and the right to home field, and furthermore had the best pitcher throwing in college baseball in Kevin Kopps, who was enjoying his own historic season. Arkansas put Kopps on the mound in game three, yet NC State was able to hand him his first loss of the year and the Razorbacks its first series defeat, stunning a packed house of faithful Arkansas fans in Fayetteville, Ark.

Best Regular Season Pitching Performance

After defeating UNC 9-2 in the series opener on Friday, March 26, the next two days were washouts, forcing a doubleheader on Monday, March 29. NC State freshman Sam Highfill delivered seven innings of one-run baseball, but what happened after that was the most notable pitching performance of the regular season. Highfill's classmate, Matt Willadsen, came on and threw two hitless innings to close out the 6-1 win. Then shortly after the game was over, Willadsen was back on the mound to start game two of the series. Not only was he effective, but Willadsen also pitched into the eighth inning before giving way to Justice. Over two games, Willadsen threw 9.1 innings and gave up seven hits, three runs (all earned), two walks and struck out three batters.

Best Postseason Pitching Performance

Sam Highfill's start against Vanderbilt in the College World Series will be forever remembered. (NCAA)

The focus of the ESPN broadcast team was on Jack Leiter on June 21, and to be fair, Leiter was dealing. The likely first pitcher chosen in this weekend's MLB Draft delivered a gem, which is partially why Highfill's performance earns him the easy nod here. Highfill went 7.1 innings and allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out seven before giving way to Justice to team up for the first shutout of Vanderbilt this year. Leiter only allowed one run on four hits and struck out 15 batters while going eight innings, but that solo homer to junior designated hitter Terrell Tatum was more than anything Highfill surrendered.

Biggest Highlight of the Year