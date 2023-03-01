Whether the quarterback spot goes to Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong or returning signal callers MJ Morris or Ben Finley , they’ll need help.

The offseason will be dominated by discussion on NC State’s quarterback situation, but the Wolfpack hope to find ways to make the quarterback’s job easier.

NC State returns running backs Jordan Houston, Michael Allen and a healthy Demi Sumo-Karngbaye, and Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren sees good depth at the position.

The tight ends and H-backs are another position that is traditionally a quarterback’s “best friend,” especially on third downs and in the red zone. Sorting through the options will be one of the goals for spring practice, and eventually fall camp.

Houston led NC State with 136 carries for 544 yards, plus 25 catches for 213 yards and a score.

“They [the backs] are hungry to help the offense more, and be a bigger factor,” Doeren said. “They are battle tested more now and have more film to learn off of. I think there are guys like Delbert Mimms and Demarcus Jones who are chomping at the bit to compete and move their win in to the rotation more.”

A wild card to the running back room is early enrollee freshman Kendrick Raphael, a four-star prospect from Naples, Fla.

“It lets us teach him the offense early and see what he can do,” Doeren said.

Houston said he’s been able to take Raphael under his wing the last two months.

“I love Kendrick and he’s just trying to learn right now,” Houston said. “If he messes up, I just tell him, ‘You got this right here.’ He’s a great kid. He’s cool.”

The position groups will have their own battle from within on what personnel get on the field more under new offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who calls it a “circle of trust.”

“The thing that Coach Anae is known for is getting his playmakers the ball,” Doeren said. “I can’t say what position that is yet.

“It depends on them [tight ends/H-backs]. This is an offense that will use the talent. These guys need to earn the right to be out there and get the ball. We aren’t just going to put people on the field because we have the personnel group.”

Redshirt junior center Dylan McMahon is glad he won’t have to decide who the quarterback.

“All three guys that are competing can be starters on day one,” McMahon said. “I’m not a quarterbacks coach, so I really have no idea [on what separates them]. You’ll have to ask someone else that question.”