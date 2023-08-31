Rather than his lefty arm, it proved to be Armstrong’s legs that helped the Wolfpack pull away for a 24-14 win at Connecticut in the season opener. NC State will host Notre Dame on Sept. 9, where the offense will assuredly get challenged to perform in every facet.

Some questions still linger, but not the toughness of NC State’s new quarterback, Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong .

NC State’s offense had an air of mystery hovering over it going into Thursday’s season opener.

Armstrong rushed 19 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns, while the Wolfpack running back trio tallied 107 yards and a score to power the squad past the stingy Huskies.

“I have played college ball long enough, it is a pretty big deal to get a win on the road,” Armstrong said. “In the first game, you never know how guys will come out and play. I’m super proud of it to get the W and get out here.”

Some of Armstrong’s runs were by design, but he also took off when he felt some pass-rush pressure, making something out of nothing at times.

NC State coach Dave Doeren called Armstrong a linebacker playing quarterback.

“I’ve been waiting to see that,” Doeren said. “We don’t hit the quarterback in practice. He’ll run and we’ll blow the whistle and he just smiles at me, like ‘Coach, you’ll see.’ I did and that guy is tough.”

Armstrong’s legs were needed because questions about the passing game didn’t fade away. Some of it was credit to UConn’s veteran defense, but NC State’s longest pass play was a 19-yarder to sophomore running back Michael Allen. The longest throw to a receiver was 18 yards to sophomore Terrell Timmons. The tight ends or H-backs combined for just one catch for seven yards, and the backs had four catches for 26 yards.

“There will be plenty of stuff to obviously learn,” Armstrong said. “I think I was getting some antsy feet, finally getting hit now. I got out of the pocket a little too much. I probably left some guys open downfield. It will come.”

Those kind numbers will need to improve against a step up in competition such as Notre Dame, which rolled to a 42-0 victory over struggling Navy. Doeren is hoping his team improves each week and doesn’t talk so much about what they might do, but what they are doing.

“We talk about time today, and honoring the fact that we have today,” Doeren said. “Honor the 24 hours that God gave you. The gift of playing the game because games are limited. They are not promised. Just try to be in the moment.”

NC State’s defense came through after a little bit of a rocky start. UConn likely scripted the first series, and executed it beautifully. The Huskies went 12 plays and 75 yards, with sophomore Victor Rosa finishing it off with a 18-yard score to set the early tone.

Connecticut didn’t have a drive anything close to that the rest of the way. However, the Huskies did do something that was extremely rare a year ago — busting up the Wolfpack’s defense for a long touchdown. Rosa ripped off a 71-yarder to cut the lead NCSU lead to 17-14 with 2:04 left in the third quarter.

The momentum proved fleeting as back-to-back penalties totaling 30 yards gave NC State a short field and Armstrong got his second rushing touchdown for the final margin with 34 seconds left in the third quarter.

NC State sixth-year outside linebacker Payton Wilson ended the game essentially with an interception and he had 10 tackles and one tackle for loss. Doeren hopes seniors such as Wilson play “like they are running out of time.”

“Your best players have to make key plays at key moments,” Doeren said. “He is one of our best players. We have two sixth-year players, he and Brennan, that are making big plays to win the game.”

UConn needed its last drive of the game to reach 113 passing yards. The Huskies threw for just 39 yards last year in a 41-10 Wolfpack win. Take out Rosa’s long touchdown run and UConn rushed 25 times for 89 yards.

Doeren was also impressed that NC State had just one penalty, and the Wolfpack racked up 23 first downs, which led to a 34:00-26:00 time of possession advantage.

Doeren hopes that the fact they were in a dog fight will help spur them on against Notre Dame.

“There is a ton we have to fix,” Doeren said. “It was a pretty clean game. To have only one penalty in a game says a lot about the discipline about the team.”