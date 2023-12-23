NC State coach Kevin Keatts used the bench to get his team to alter its attitudes against winless Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena. The 0-13 Titans fell 83-66 and were never a threat in the second half. However, there was a smidge of drama at one point for the Wolfpack, which entered the game with a No. 63 net.

NC State has played some duds that have affected the the NET rankings, and the last non-conference opponent might have been the worst Saturday.

The Titans, who were without leading scorer Jayden Stone, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, raced out to a 9-2 lead and Keatts wasn’t having it with 17:50 left in the first half.

Keatts took out starters D.J. Burns, Casey Morsell, Dennis Parker and Jayden Taylor, but wisely left in sixth-year senior guard D.J. Horne. The Raleigh native got hot and had 18 points in the first 10:50 of the game to give NCSU a 32-23 lead. Horne finished the first half with 20 points and ended the game with an impressive 26 and 6 of 11 on three-pointers.

NC State went into another funk during the first half, and Detroit responded with a 13-6 spurt and were right back in it, 38-36, with 1:49 left before halftime. Sophomore wing Marcus Tankersley carried the Titans’ offense with 12 of his 20 points in the first half, but they struggled in two key areas — going 1 of 7 on three-pointers, and having nine turnovers. Donovann Toatley had 14 of his 21 points in the second half to lift the Titans after halftime.

The slow start combined with a small crowd two days before Christmas, meant the Wolfpack had to come out and provide its own energy. NC State led 43-36 at halftime, but the defense allowed Detroit to shoot 12 of 18 on two-pointers in the first half.

NC State cruised in the second half and never were threatened, shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Parker had a team-best eight of his 10 points after halftime, and redshirt sophomore center Ben Middlebrooks had 11 points and seven rebounds.

NC State improved to 9-3 overall and 1-0 in the ACC, with playing at 5-7 Notre Dame on Jan. 3 up next.