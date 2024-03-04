The Blue Devils grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and had freshman shooting guard Jared McCain and senior point guard Jeremy Roach get hot to pull out the 79-64 win on the Wolfpack’s Senior Night.

NC State completely ran the offense through senior center D.J. Burns , and the plan worked for about 30 minutes, but sometimes it can be pick your poison against top 10 teams such as No. 9-ranked Duke.

NC State has played in a variety of ways this season, but used a different approach against Duke on Monday.

“Defense, defense for sure,” said Burns on what went wrong in the second half. “We had too many defensive mistakes. We limited them in the first half and we came out and didn’t do as good of a job in the second half and that’s when they blew it open.”

NC State fell to 17-13 overall and 9-10 in the ACC, with a road trip to Pittsburgh on Saturday up next. Duke improved to 24-6 and 15-4 in the league and host North Carolina on Saturday.

“D.J. Burns was really good tonight and we wanted to win the game because of the way he played,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “There is so much parity in this league.

“The [ACC] Tournament is completely wide open and we have to prepare ourselves for the tournament.”

The loss led to what has become a season-long theme where NC State has shown it can play with just about anyone in the ACC, but opportunities for big wins have been few and far between this season. NC State’s margin for error can’t make up for little mistakes that pop up during a game against a quality team like Duke.

“We had some defensive breakdowns that we had not allowed the entire game,” Keatts said. “We gave up an offensive rebound where we just stood and watched. We didn’t switch a screen and Flip [sophomore Kyle Filipowski of Duke] hit a three-pointer.”

The Filipowski three-pointer gave Duke a 53-47 lead with 10:30 left. Keatts said three or four crucial mental mistakes can help cause a game to get away from them.

“You can have mistakes against certain teams, but not the really good ones,” Keatts said. “The really good ones make you pay, and they made us pay for the mistakes we made down the stretch.”

Roach finished with a team-high 21 points, and McCain had 14 of his 16 points in the final 13:47 of the game to power the offense. However, the first 30 minutes was the chess match with Burns.

The largest player in the ACC got to his spot and used his 6-foot-9 frame to get lefty shot over and over en route to a game-high 27 points and four assists. He set the tone early in getting two fouls on Filipowski, who logged just four minutes in the first half and had nine points and two rebounds in 22 total minutes. Burns went 7 of 11 in the first half for 15 points, but Duke still had a 33-30 lead at halftime.