NC State found out it will play 8-4 Kansas State at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 28 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla. The 9-3 Wolfpack, which finished on a five-game win streak, will be aiming for a 10-win season, which has only happened once before in school history.

The ACC pecking order had to get formed after undefeated league champion Florida State didn’t make the playoffs.

NC State had to wait a little longer than normal to find out who it would play in a bowl game Sunday.

With much of the discussion Sunday about the absence of FSU quarterback Jordan Travis for the playoffs after he broke his left ankle, NC State will also play a team with a new quarterback.

Defeating Kansas State got a lot easier with the NCAA transfer portal about to rip the heart and soul this Monday. Star senior quarterback Will Howard will enter the transfer portal, along with second-leading rusher Treshaun Ward and one of the Wildcats top defensive backs in sophomore cornerback Will Lee.

The 6-foot-5, 242-pound Howard went 219-of-357 passing for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He also rushed 81 times for 351 yards and nine scores.

Kansas State will get a jump on its future by playing 6-2, 188-pound freshman quarterback Avery Johnson, who threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 225 yards and six scores this season.

This season, Johnson played in seven games, posting 526 total yards and nine touchdowns. His brightest moment came against Texas Tech when Johnson ran for five touchdowns in Kansas State's win.

Howard and KSU came oh so close to defeating Texas on Nov. 4, but lost 33-30 in overtime. Texas built a 27-7 lead but Kansas State roared back to force overtime as Howard threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns.

KSU missed a 27-yard field goal in fourth quarter, and passed on a game-tying field goal in overtime, but failed on fourth down and goal at the four-yard line.

Texas made the playoffs as a result.

The 5-10, 194-pound Ward formed an effective one-two punch with sophomore D.J. Giddens in the backfield. Giddens rushed 195 times for 1,075 yards and nine touchdowns, plus 28 carries for 286 yards and two scores. Ward, who played at Florida State for four years, had 124 carries for 643 yards and five scores, and added 17 catches for 129 yards and two scores. KSU didn’t have a third running back who gained more than 100 yards.

The 6-3, 185-pound Lee started this season after transferring in from Iowa Western C.C. and had 42 tackles, two interceptions, six passes broken up and one forced fumble.

Senior cornerback Keenan Garber could be next man up at cornerback. He had 21 tackles and an interception this season.

Kansas State lost last Saturday against Iowa State 42-35, and also had losses against Oklahoma State and Missouri. KSU’s top wins came against Troy 42-13 on Sept. 9 and the Wildcats won 31-27 at Kansas on Nov. 18.