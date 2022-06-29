 Click here for a look at NC State's targets in the Rivals250 for the class of 2024.
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-29 11:30:42 -0500') }} basketball

NC State targets in updated 2024 Rivals250

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State has been active in the class of 2024, and Rivals.com just updated and expanded the rankings for the class Tuesday.

The rankings have been expanded to 125 players. NC State had offered Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth junior power forward Jarin Stevenson, Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood junior wing Drake Powell and junior wing Paul McNeil of Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County were offered last fall.

NC State and college coaches were able to contact recruits at midnight June 15, and the Wolfpack set up a flurry of unofficial visitors.

Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian junior wing Jaeden Mustaf unofficially visited Monday and was offered by the Wolfpack. Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy junior wing Rakease Passmore, Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg junior small forward Isaiah Evans, Santa Clarita (Calif.) Southern California Academy junior guard Jahseem Felton and Salisbury (N.C.) High junior shooting guard Jayden Harris all unofficially visited Tuesday and were offered. All but Harris are currently ranked.

A look at NC State's targets in the Rivals250 for the class of 2024:

Recent story:

Junior Jarin Stevenson has quality time at NC State

Videos:

Pittsboro Seaforth

Pittsboro Seaforth

Team United 16s

Recent story:

NC State showers attention on junior Paul McNeil

Videos:

Rockingham Richmond County

Rockingham Richmond County

Garner Road 16s

Recent story:

Junior wing Isaiah Evans happy to earn NC State offer

Junior wing Isaiah Evans having big summer

Videos:

Huntersville North Mecklenburg

Josh Level Classic

Recent story:

Soph Rakease Passmore likes the energy at NC State

Videos:

Asheville Reynolds

Garner Road 16s

Josh Level Classic

N.C. Top 80 Camp

Recent story:

Wing Sir Mohammed has breakout sophomore year

Videos:

Charlotte Myers Park

Team Curry 16s

Recent story:

Jaeden Mustaf receives warm welcome to new home

Video:

Matthews Carmel Christian

Recent stories:

Junior Jahseem Felton has great first trip to NC State, earns offer

Junior Jahseem Felton ready for new challenges

Video:

Josh Level Classic

Recent story:

Big week for junior wing Drake Powell

Videos:

Pittsboro Northwood

Pittsboro Northwood

CP3 16s

N.C. Top 80 Camp

N.C. Top 80 Camp

Josh Level Classic

Bailey, who transferred from Mouth of Wilson (N.C.) Oak Hill Academy to Mount Tabor in the middle of last season, unofficially visited NC State on June 22, 2022. Mount Tabor is the alma mater of new assistant coach Joel Justus.

Recent story:

Kany Tchanda has terrific start to U.S. prep career

Videos:

Josh Level Classic

Team United 16s

Concord Academy

Concord Academy

Concord Academy

Recent story:

Junior Jordan Vick had fun time checking out NC State

Videos:

Bailey Southern Nash

Bailey Southern Nash

Bailey Southern Nash

Currently unranked 2024 targets

Recent story:

Sophomore Bishop Boswell has monster performance

Videos:

CP3 16s

Charlotte South Mecklenburg

N.C. Top 80 Camp

Cokley unofficially visited NC State on June 27, 2022. He attended Whiteville (N.C.) High and Charlotte (N.C.) United Faith prior to Arden (N.C.) Christ School. He shared the backcourt with NC State senior football commit Zack Myers.

Videos:

Arden Christ School

CP3 16s

N.C. Top 80 Camp

Recent stories:

Junior Jayden Harris proud to earn NC State offer

Jayden Harris blows up, planning unofficial visit to NC State

Videos:

Salisbury

Team Wall 16s

Recent story:

Junior guard Austin Swartz erupts for big weekend

Videos:

Concord Cannon School

Concord Cannon School

N.C. Top 80 Camp

N.C. Top 80 Camp

Recent story:

Sophomore Lewis Walker a walking mismatch

Videos:

Josh Level Classic

CP3 16s

N.C. Top 80 Camp

N.C. Top 80 Camp


