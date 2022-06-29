NC State targets in updated 2024 Rivals250
NC State has been active in the class of 2024, and Rivals.com just updated and expanded the rankings for the class Tuesday.
The rankings have been expanded to 125 players. NC State had offered Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth junior power forward Jarin Stevenson, Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood junior wing Drake Powell and junior wing Paul McNeil of Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County were offered last fall.
NC State and college coaches were able to contact recruits at midnight June 15, and the Wolfpack set up a flurry of unofficial visitors.
Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian junior wing Jaeden Mustaf unofficially visited Monday and was offered by the Wolfpack. Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy junior wing Rakease Passmore, Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg junior small forward Isaiah Evans, Santa Clarita (Calif.) Southern California Academy junior guard Jahseem Felton and Salisbury (N.C.) High junior shooting guard Jayden Harris all unofficially visited Tuesday and were offered. All but Harris are currently ranked.
A look at NC State's targets in the Rivals250 for the class of 2024:
Junior wing Isaiah Evans happy to earn NC State offer
Junior Jahseem Felton has great first trip to NC State, earns offer
Bailey, who transferred from Mouth of Wilson (N.C.) Oak Hill Academy to Mount Tabor in the middle of last season, unofficially visited NC State on June 22, 2022. Mount Tabor is the alma mater of new assistant coach Joel Justus.
Currently unranked 2024 targets
Cokley unofficially visited NC State on June 27, 2022. He attended Whiteville (N.C.) High and Charlotte (N.C.) United Faith prior to Arden (N.C.) Christ School. He shared the backcourt with NC State senior football commit Zack Myers.
Junior Jayden Harris proud to earn NC State offer
Jayden Harris blows up, planning unofficial visit to NC State
