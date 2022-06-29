NC State targets in updated 2024 Rivals250

NC State has been active in the class of 2024, and Rivals.com just updated and expanded the rankings for the class Tuesday.

The rankings have been expanded to 125 players. NC State had offered Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth junior power forward Jarin Stevenson, Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood junior wing Drake Powell and junior wing Paul McNeil of Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County were offered last fall.

NC State and college coaches were able to contact recruits at midnight June 15, and the Wolfpack set up a flurry of unofficial visitors.

Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian junior wing Jaeden Mustaf unofficially visited Monday and was offered by the Wolfpack. Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy junior wing Rakease Passmore, Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg junior small forward Isaiah Evans, Santa Clarita (Calif.) Southern California Academy junior guard Jahseem Felton and Salisbury (N.C.) High junior shooting guard Jayden Harris all unofficially visited Tuesday and were offered. All but Harris are currently ranked.



A look at NC State's targets in the Rivals250 for the class of 2024: