Coming into the NCAA men's swimming and diving national championships in Minneapolis, Minn., NC State's last individual national title winner was Olympian Cullen Jones in 2006, and it had a collection of two relay national titles to its credit (both coming within the past two years).

By the end of Saturday, NC State had doubled its relay titles collection and added three individual national championships. The five overall championships is an ACC record for one meet.

The meet started with a bang on Wednesday evening when NCSU repeated as champions in the 800 freestyle relay. Sophomore Coleman Stewart then broke the drought of individual champions by winning the 100 backstroke Friday.

Saturday though would be especially fruitful. Senior Anton Ipsen capped his career as the greatest distance swimmer in school history by dominating the field in the 1,650 free (mile), finishing five seconds ahead of his nearest competitor.

Five races later, junior Andreas Vazaios surged past the field in the final 100 yards of the 200 butterfly to win the title. Both Ipsen and Vazaios set pool records in the process. The evening closed with the 400 free relay team, featuring Stewart, juniors Jacob Molacek and Justin Ress and senior Ryan Held, breaking its own American record to rout the field by 1.42 seconds.

Held, Molacek and Ress also swam on the aforementioned 800 free relay, joined by Vazaios.

Overall, NC State scored 385 team points to finish fourth for the third consecutive year. That is 113.5 more points than it posted a year ago and 71 more than in 2016. Texas won the national title for the fourth straight season, edging Cal. Indiana was third.

NC State did not score any diving points in the meet. Although sophomore James Brady did qualify for nationals in the 3-meter and platform, he narrowly missed scoring points in both events. Among swimming events only, NC State was second to only Cal.