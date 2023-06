Playing linebacker has been a family pursuit for Wake Forest (N.C.) High rising senior Zane Williams and his older brothers.

Seth Williams was a walk-on linebacker that earned a scholarship at NC State, Blake Williams played linebacker at Guilford College, and Hunter Williams walked-on at Wake Forest, earned a scholarship and became a team captain. For good measure, offensive lineman Lance Williams is a freshman at Virginia Tech, who is from Alcoa, Tenn.