White was a third-team All-ACC performer this past year. He had 37 tackles, two interceptions, one sack and 10 passes broken up.

NC State senior cornerback Aydan White surprisingly entered the portal Jan. 2, and just as big of a surprise, he's coming back.

The 6-0, 189-pound White was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2022 during his breakout campaign. He has 46 tackles, four interceptions, one sack, four tackles for loss and nine passes broken up in starting 12 of 13 games he played in.

White has eight career interceptions, 101 tackles and 25 passes broken up in starting 28 of 44 games he has played in.

White was a Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2020 coming out of Arden (N.C.) Christ School. He was the No. 25 overall player in the state of North Carolina, and picked NC State over offers from Wake Forest, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duquesne, East Carolina, Elon, Miami (Ohio) and Wofford.

NC State has landed Maryland cornerback Corey Coley in the portal, and return freshman Brandon Cisse and redshirt sophomore Terrente Hinton, who were backups in their first year in Raleigh.