The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder was part of the wide receiver rotation the last two years, but never solidified his spot. He caught 11 passes for 195 yards this season, and had one catch for 47 yards against Marshall, and another for 45 against Louisville. His playing time was reduced down the stretch and he played between 7-to-12 snaps a game over the five-game winning streak.

Timmons had three catches for 79 yards and a 28-yard touchdown against North Carolina in the 30-27 double-overtime win last year.

Timmons was a Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2022 coming out of Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford. He caught the eye of wide receiver coach Joker Phillips his senior year, and picked NCSU the day after getting offered Sept. 20. He originally verbally committed to James Madison on July 14. His other offers were from Elon, North Carolina A&T and Rhode Island.

Timmons caught 38 passes for 549 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games his senior year at Northern Guilford.

Timmons is the 15th NC State to depart the program, and the fifth from the 12-member class of 2022.