The 6-foot-2, 312-pounder Cooper started five games this season for NC State at left guard and center this season. He was projected to start this season, but was injured for the season opener against Connecticut.

NC State redshirt sophomore interior lineman Lyndon Cooper will be transferring with two years of eligibility remaining.

Cooper moved into the starting lineup against VMI, where he was named an “elite grader” and earned a 100 percent “Think & Do” grade from the coaches.

With center Dylan McMahon healthy again, and the Wolfpack going with Anthony Carter and Timothy McKay at the two guard spots, Cooper’s playing diminished, and he didn’t play at all against Miami and Wake Forest.

Rivals.com had Cooper as a three-star prospect in the class of 2021 at Carrollton (Ga.) High, where he was teammates with former NCSU quarterback MJ Morris. Cooper picked NC State over Syracuse, his two P5 offers. He also was offered by Charlotte, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky, Florida International, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Richmond, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy.