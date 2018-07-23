GREENSBORO — The NC State football team has been tabbed to finish third in the Atlantic Division by 148 media members.

Three-time defending ACC champion Clemson earned the top spot, with Florida State second, but NCSU did pick up two first-place votes in the division to finish 712 points. NC State also earned a pair of ACC championship votes. The Wolfpack topped the Seminoles on the road, but lost to the Tigers at home.

Boston College was slotted for fourth in the Atlantic, followed by Louisville, Wake Forest and Syracuse.

Miami was picked to finish atop the Coastal Division, with Virginia Tech second with 838 points.

The Atlantic and Coastal Division winners will meet in the 2018 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game on Dec. 1 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

