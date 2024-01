SANFORD — Life for NC State signee Paul McNeil has changed after he scored a North Carolina prep record 71 points on Jan 16.

McNeil is no stranger to putting up big numbers for Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond Senior High. He had 50 points against Kill Devil Hills (N.C.) First Flight on Dec. 1, and dropped 49 on Southern Pines (N.C.) Pinecrest on Dec. 5. However, 71 points is a completely different dynamic. He went 28-of-49 shooting, including 10 of 26 on three-pointers, to finish with 71 points in a 118-52 win over Sanford (N.C.) Lee County.