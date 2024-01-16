Another crazy aspect was that NC State won and improved to 13-4 overall and 5-1 in the ACC despite going 0 of 8 on three-pointers in the game. The fact that NC State only tried eight three-pointers was a minor upset, with the Wolfpack attempting at least 17 in every game this season.

NC State managed to rally for a crucial 83-76 win over visiting Wake Forest in a game that had a little bit of everything, including coach Kevin Keatts getting ejected with 3:31 left in the first half. Keatts’ two technicals were part of a five-technical night for the Wolfpack, with junior post player Mohamed Diarra getting ejected with two and junior center Ben Middlebrooks fouling out with one technical. Senior guard D.J. Horne might also receive some ACC attention after his actions following the skirmish.

NC State has just so many opportunities left to create an NCAA Tournament resume, but defeating Wake Forest at home Tuesday is a big one.

NC State last didn’t make a three-point attempt was 295 games ago, going 0 of 5 in a 76-60 loss against Cincinnati on Dec. 30, 2014.

The lack of three-point shooting was offset by going 25 of 33 from the free-throw line, another trend that hasn’t happened much this season. The Wolfpack’s previous season-high was 25 free throws attempted in the loss against Tennessee on Dec. 16. NC State went 20 of 21 at the free-throw line over the final nine minutes of the game.

Keatts addressed the team at halftime, but he joked he wasn’t sending the staff messages through team managers in the second half.

“It was an exciting moment for me and I turned into the ultimate fan,” Keatts said. “We will not get pushed around. That isn’t going to happen. That is nothing against Wake Forest and [coach] Steve [Forbes] has done a great job, and they are a really good basketball team. We are 5-1. We have worked our [butt] off to get three road wins.”

Keatts emphasized that the players need to play with more of an edge, which will only help on the defensive end. He wants to use where NC State is in relation to Duke and North Carolina in particular, and Wake Forest prior to this contest as motivation for his team to carve out its own niche of attention.

Keatts said one of the strengths of this year’s squad is how locked in they are on what they want to do.

“We were the least talked about team in the league when we were 4-1,” Keatts said. “We were the least talked about team when we were 3-0.

"I'm tired of this [bleep]. I'm tired of how people talk we aren't tough enough. We were tough today? I won't be getting any bourbon because I don't drink, but it was a [heck] of a night for us."

Wake Forest led by as many as 12 points, and NC State only held the lead for two minutes, 16 seconds. The gutsy efforts from Horne and Middlebrooks propelled the offense, scoring a a combined 35 points. Horne didn’t make a three-pointer obviously, which is usually the bread and butter of his offensive game, but found a way to go 9 of 15 from inside the arc.

To add another twist on the craziness of the night, senior center D.J. Burns was limited to 10 points in 20 minutes with a stomach bug. He didn’t play the last 5:07 of the game.

The first half took a sudden turn in the favor of Wake Forest. NC State freshman forward Dennis Parker drove to the lane and was met by massive WFU junior center Matthew Marsh, who is 7-foot-1 and 240 pounds. Parker made contact, but did not get the call, and Keatts lost it on the bench. Keatts, who entered the game with a cold, got tossed with 3:31 left in the first half, and Wake Forest holding a 35-29 lead.

Redshirt sophomore guard Kevin Miller hit four straight free throws, and then on the ensuing possession, senior power forward Andrew Carr was fouled from the Deacons, and tacked on two more free throws. The free throws parade pushed Wake Forest’s lead to 41-29, and that was a seismic change in momentum.

Keatts wanted to get his first technical, but wasn’t expecting the second happening.

“I deserved the technical because the call was awful,” Keatts said. “I thought they missed the call and that Dennis got fouled. I don’t think I deserved to get tossed. I didn’t see the second one coming so quick. That is something we’ll be taking about.”

NC State assistant coach Kareem Richardson took over the head coaching duties. Richardson was the head coach for Missouri-Kansas City from 2013-19, with his last game coming March 14, 2019, a 71-64 loss vs. Utah Valley.

“I’m going to keep the focus on the most important thing, which was our players and coaching staff,” Keatts said. “I thought they did a tremendous job throughout the game. These young men believe and they are fighting.”

NC State had no answer for the inside-outside game of the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Carr. The former Delaware transfer had 28 points and went 10 of 13 from the field and made three three-pointers.

Miller made all 15 free-throws en route to 21 points and four assists. With 50 fouls called between the two teams, NC State’s started stayed afloat, but Wake Forest star shooting guard Hunter Sallis was limited to 27:55, and starting center Efton Reid fouled out in 22 minutes.

Forbes said it came down to NC State getting either easy baskets down the stretch or going to the free-throw line.

"I thought their guards out-played ours," Forbes said. "They were a lot more physical and guarded them better in the second half. We just kind of played right into their hands. Even as bad as it was, we had the lead with 3:31 to go coming out of timeout.

"I'm completely frustrated. This was a big game for me to see how we would handle growing up from Florida State to NC State on the road. I thought we were tougher against Florida State. We improved in the second half [getting outscored 48-31]."