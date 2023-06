Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day safety Brody Barnhardt had quite the journey to finally take his official visit to NC State this past weekend.

Barnhardt’s journey started by unofficially visiting NC State on June 4, 2022, while in the area to watch his cousin play in the NCHSAA baseball tournament in Holly Springs, N.C.

Barnhardt eventually came back to NC State for recruiting events, games and a spring practice. Having the chance to hang out with the other commits and targets made for a fun weekend, and he was joined by his parents.