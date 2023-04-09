NC State's transfer hot board, version V
The transfer portal season has hit the stage where it is about getting visits — unofficial or official — and landing players.
NC State will get a handle on how many scholarships they will have after player meetings and some decisions are made, but the Wolfpack currently have four scholarships to use, plus it could be a fifth depending on center Dusan Mahorcic's status, who will need a waiver and good health (knee injury) in returning to the roster in some capacity. It's safe to assume that the most important decisions will come at point guard, wing, power forward and backup center.
Sometimes NC State has a pre-existing recruiting relationship with a transfer, which is detailed when applicable, and sometimes the Wolfpack are cold-calling prospects.
In pursuit
Butler shooting guard Jayden Taylor officially visited NC State on April 6-7. He committed to the Bulldogs as a sophomore in high school, so never really went through the recruiting process, so hearing from coaches and seeing different schools is all new for him.
Taylor averaged a team-high 12.9 points for Butler this season. He shot 40.8 percent from the field and 32.6 percent on three-pointers. Taylor had 18 points against NC State in a 76-61 loss on Nov. 25, 2022. He also had 18 points and went 4 of 6 on three-pointers in a 71-45 loss to Tennessee in the Bahamas, and had 20 points with 3 of 6 on three-pointers in a 75-70 win over BYU. NC State would have scouted him thoroughly in the games against the Volunteers and Cougars in the Bahamas.
