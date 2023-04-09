The transfer portal season has hit the stage where it is about getting visits — unofficial or official — and landing players.

NC State will get a handle on how many scholarships they will have after player meetings and some decisions are made, but the Wolfpack currently have four scholarships to use, plus it could be a fifth depending on center Dusan Mahorcic's status, who will need a waiver and good health (knee injury) in returning to the roster in some capacity. It's safe to assume that the most important decisions will come at point guard, wing, power forward and backup center.

Sometimes NC State has a pre-existing recruiting relationship with a transfer, which is detailed when applicable, and sometimes the Wolfpack are cold-calling prospects.