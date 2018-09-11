NC State cast a wide in basketball recruiting, but after its top three prospects officially visited, it could be now a waiting game for the Wolfpack. Rivals.com updated its class of 2019 rankings Tuesday, and the three NC State targets all had different results. Here is a summary of the Wolfpack's three remaining targets and the changes they have gone through in the rankings.



Moore has had a few challenges to his title of being the top player in North Carolina in the class of 2019, but Rivals.com still has him No. 1. He moved up one spot to No. 25 in the country, which is three ahead of former rival, Jalen Lecque, who left the state for a new high school. Another competitor was small forward Joey Baker, who reclassed and joined Duke. Moore officially visited NC State on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, and still has trips scheduled for Wake Forest, Duke and North Carolina. Odds are good that he'll have a decision by mid-to-late October.



Lecque rocketed up the standings over the last year, reaching as high as No. 9 in the country. The reclassed senior is originally from Trenton, N.J., but attended Arden (N.C.) Christ School last year, but is now headed to Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy. Lecque struggled with his three-point shooting during the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League while playing with the New York Rens, and fell to No. 18 in the country Aug. 13, and he fell another 10 spots upon further reflection on his summer to No. 28. Lecque officially visited NC State on Sept. 7-9, and has narrowed his list to the Wolfpack, Texas Christian, Texas Tech, Oregon, UCLA, Tennessee and Louisville. He is expected to officially visit the Volunteers this weekend, weather permitting.

