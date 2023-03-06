The Wolfpack play the winner of Notre Dame and Virginia Tech at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum. It’s safe to assume that NC State will be practicing its three-point defense until the opponent emerges. Notre Dame is third in the ACC with 274 three-point field goals made ,and Virginia Tech is fifth with 259. NC State actually finished in the middle of them with 262.

NC State defeated both the Hokies and the Fighting Irish, and played both games without redshirt junior power forward Jack Clark.

NCSU built a comfortable 65-54 lead with 72 seconds left in the game in Blacksburg, Va., on Jan. 7. The Hokies cut it to a one-possession game 65-62 with 47 seconds left, but couldn’t get it any closer in a 73-69 Wolfpack win. VT shot 5 of 18 on three-pointers.

Wing Darius Maddox went on a mini-scoring binge down the stretch for VT, but he hasn’t played since Jan. 23 after stepping away from the sport. However, the Hokies missed injured shooter Hunter Cattoor, who missed games between Dec. 22-Jan. 17. He’s scored at least 10 points in 10 of his 14 games since returning in the loss at Virginia.

Notre Dame hung around with NC State and had it a one-possession as late as 1:51 left in the game, 76-73. The Wolfpack finished them off 85-82 in Raleigh despite the Fighting Irish shooting 9 of 21 from three-point land.