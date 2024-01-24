NC State fell to 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the ACC, and Virginia improved 14-5 overall and 5-3 in the league. NCSU plays at Syracuse on Jan. 27 on the ACC Network.

Virginia had 20 offensive rebounds and 54 total rebounds to help pull out a 59-53 overtime win against NC State to win its 21st straight game at Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia road a strong first half and did just enough in overtime to hold off NC State's furious rally.

The Cavaliers entered the game averaging 32.1 rebounds per game and were a minus-2.3 rebounding margin. Those past rebounding woes went out the window in the first half in helping the Cavaliers build a 27-15 lead at halftime.

Both teams struggled offensively, but the Wolfpack went 6 of 24 from the field and 0 of 3 on three-pointers. UVA wasn’t much better from the field at 35.3 percent in the first 20 minutes, but had 13 offensive rebounds and 29 overall.

The game was a 180-degree turn from when NC State topped Virginia 76-60 on Jan. 6 in Raleigh. NCSU won the rebounding battle 32-31, and the Cavaliers only had five offensive rebounds. The Wolfpack had a 21-point lead with 11:49 left in the game while playing in the friendly confines of PNC Arena.

Virginia’s confines were unfriendly throughout the first half, but the Wolfpack made some key adjustments to start the second half, namely making sure to get the ball to senior center D.J. Burns, who scored the Wolfpack’s first six points after halftime.

Virginia responded well and built a 35-21 lead with 14:53 left, but NC State took the game over from there. NCSU went on a 20-5 run to take a 41-40 lead with 4:27 left. Then it came down to whoever could execute better.

Burns missed in the paint, but senior point guard Michael O’Connell was in the right place at the right time to get the layup and tie the game up at 47-47.

Virginia had the first key moment of overtime, with junior wing Taine Murray making a big three-pointer to make it 53-47. That it came from Murray was surprising. Murray entered the game with 45 points on the season, but came through with 11 big points, including a pair of three-pointers.

Thanks to Murray, the Cavaliers had five players in double figures, and three players added at least eight rebounds. Sophomore power forward Ryan Dunn led the way with 13 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks.

Former Virginia player Casey Morsell, a senior wing, led NC State with 13 points, with Burns getting 11 and O'Connell coming off the bench with 10 big points.