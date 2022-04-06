NC State's Ricky Person Jr. aiming for NFL opportunity

Person went through his version of final exams during NC State’s Pro Day on March 29, and he feels good and healthy as he embarks on his latest journey. He has heard from the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, among others.

“This has been a long time,” Person said. “I have always dreamed of this ever since I was a little kid, especially in Franklinton [N.C.]. It’s something I’ve always worked for. [Pro Day] was the day to to put it all together and showcase my talent to all the scouts.”

Person has been training in Florida following the end of the Wolfpack’s season.

“I’ve been training with Pete Bommarito down in Fort Lauderdale,” Person said. “It was hot of course. The weather was bipolar. It just helped me and get everything under my belt. I had my running mechanics and position drills. It just built me up from the ground up all over again.”

Person was prioritized during his sophomore year at Franklinton (N.C.) High, and earned an offer from then NC State running backs coach Des Kitchings. The class of 2018 prospect verbally committed to NC State on Jan. 18, 2017, and also made the move to Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High for his last two years of high school.

The scoreboard was simple in high school, if Person was healthy, he proved dominant. He battled an assortment of injuries, but amassed a big senior year. He rushed 262 times for 2,230 yards and 38 touchdowns, and caught 21 passes for 279 yards and three scores.

Rivals.com ranked Person at No. 85 overall in the country, the No. 4 all-purpose back nationally and the No. 5 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the 2018 class.

Person earned a spot in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, and he was the North Carolina MVP in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, after rushing 15 times for 180 yards and two scores, and catching three passes for 24 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-foot-1, 222-pound Person played right away at NC State, but injuries did hamper him early in his Wolfpack career. He played 16 games his first two years, but then remained healthy his last two campaigns.

“I’ve done a lot,” said Person on rehabbing. “I just never had enough time to develop myself coming in, fresh out of high school. Everything slowed down for me in college, and when the COVID year hit my sophomore year, I hit the ground rolling. I was very determined.”

Person rushed 455 times for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns, and caught 57 passes for 482 yards and four scores at NCSU. He rushed for over 100 yards in two games and split time with junior back Zonovan Knight, who also is hoping to get drafted April 28-30.

Person’s ability to make plays in the passing game and pick up blitzes could lead to an NFL opportunity.

“Whoever gives me an opportunity knows they have someone who can do it all,” Person said. “I can catch the ball, run down hill. I can do everything they need me to do. If they need me to block, I can block.”

Person earned his degree in communications at NC State.

“I hopefully, can go into the media and start my own show,” Person said. “I did a podcast for a class, but that was on relationships with females. I passed with an A-plus, it was a 95.”