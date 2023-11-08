The contrast was particular glaring about the two most popular themes in NC State football this week.

Coaches and teammates have been effusive with their praise about the ultimate gamer in senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson. The contrast are reports that sophomore quarterback MJ Morris has shut it down for the season.

NC State has declined to publicly talk about Morris, and NC State sports information director Annabelle Myers preferred that the players weren't asked about the signal caller, who has not discussed his future. That doesn’t mean he isn’t the No. 1 conversation of Wolfpack Nation, who are looking for the answer to the simple question of “Why?”