DURHAM — NC State has learned this season when the offense is balanced and clicking, the Wolfpack are a tough team to beat.

NC State made sure Duke struggled mightily from three-point land, but it wasn't enough. The Blue Devils grinded to a 71-67 win over the Wolfpack at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts had challenged his defense after NCSU allowed 96 points against Clemson on Saturday. Keatts and the Wolfpack will have until next Wednesday in a week to reflect about their season. That is when the ACC Tournament begins in Greensboro, N.C.

