Pittsburgh improved to 15-8 overall and 6-6 in the ACC, while NC State fell to 15-8 overall and 7-5 in the league. The Wolfpack play at Wake Forest at 4 p.m. Saturday.

NC State shot 6 of 15 from the free-throw line, while Pittsburgh made 18 of 20, and that was simply too big a hurdle for the Wolfpack to overcome in a 67-64 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday. Pitt freshmen guards Jaland Lowe and Carlton Carrington combined to make all 11 of their free-throw attempts, with Lowe making the biggest, swishing two with 5.7 seconds left. Lowe had 20 points to help offset the defensive job put on star senior forward Blake Hinson , who had to earn his 16 points.

Some things NC State can’t overcome and nine missed free throws, and three key perimeter players combining for seven points, would fall into that category.

“Here is the deal, I can look at the stat sheet a 100 times, and Pitt played great in the first half and we played great in the second half,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “We went 6 of 15 from the free-throw line. You are not going to win any games when you go 6 of 15. They were 18 of 20. You are looking at someone who is very disappointed.”

Pittsburgh came out the aggressor early and NC State couldn’t quite match the Panthers energy. Pitt took a 24-13 lead after a pair of layups by Ishmael Leggett and Carrington with 10:52 left in the first half, and that is when NC State started to make its move. NCSU senior guard D.J. Horne erupted for three three-pointers during a 17-6 run to tie the game at 30-30 with 3:41 left.

Horne knew the Wolfpack needed a boost.

“We just needed to pick up our intensity,” Horne said. “We needed to play NC State basketball. The energy just wasn't there.”

The problem for the Wolfpack is that it didn’t score the rest of the half. Pittsburgh closed out the half on a 8-0 run to take a 38-30 lead, but the Panthers weren’t done.

Lowe scored the first five points of the second half to stretch the run to 13-0 and the Panthers were feeling pretty good with a 43-30 lead.

“I thought in the first half, Pitt played extremely well and closing the half when it was 30-30,” Keatts said.

NC State made a concerted effort to play through senior center D.J. Burns, and along with Horne, they carried the offense. The duo combined for 44 points and nearly put the Wolfpack in position to pull out the victory.

“Our guys completely came out and fought and I thought defensively we were very active in the second half,” Keatts said. “We did a good job on Hinson.”

If it wasn’t Burns scoring in the post, then he was setting up his teammates for three-point looks. But Burns knew he had a good matchup against the slender 6-11, 225-pound Federiko Federiko.

Keatts said sometimes Burns “waits” for the double team and plays to be a passer rather than a scorer.

“We knew coming in that we had an advantage,” Keatts said. “Those guys are talented, but not very big guys inside [from a weight standpoint]. We wanted to go inside early and see if they double us.

“The one or two times they did trap him, he found people and made some plays off of that.”

Pittsburgh cobbled together just enough down the stretch. Hinson missed a pair of three-pointers on the same possession, but Leggett grabbed the offensive rebound and layup to give the Panthers a 62-60 lead. Federiko had another sneaky important play by getting a easy layup off a offensive rebound.

NC State junior power forward Mohamed Diarra cut the lead to 65-64 with 9.6 seconds left, but Lowe hit his clutch free throws. NC State was fouled by Pittsburgh, who didn’t want to see the game tied on a three-point attempt.

NCSU senior point guard Michael O’Connell missed the first free throw, which shifted the strategy. He missed the second on purpose, but NC State couldn’t get a smooth 3-point look at the buzzer, and the Panthers pulled out the victory.