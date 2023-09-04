News More News
ago football Edit

NC State's depth chart vs. Notre Dame

The Wolfpack Central staff
The Wolfpack Central staff

NC State only had a few changes following the win over Connecticut, going into Saturday's game vs. Notre Dame.

NC State coach Dave Doeren said redshirt sophomore left guard Lyndon Cooper will return to the active roster, and he expects senior defensive end Savion Jackson back on the field Saturday.

Backup safety Rakeim Ashford was listed on the depth chart, but Doeren said he won't play against Notre Dame.

The other subtle change is sophomore running back Michael Allen is now an "or" with senior Jordan Houston.

Offense

Quarterbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

5

Brennan Armstrong

6-2

212

Sr.

***

7

MJ Morris

6-2

205

Soph.

****
Running backs
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

3

Jordan Houston or

5-10

192

Sr.

***

2

Michael Allen

5-11

205

Soph.

***

34

Delbert Mimms III or

5-11

215

R-Jr.

**

28

Demarcus Jones II or

5-10

219

R-Jr.

20

Kendrick Raphael

5-11

195

Fr.

****
Wide receivers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

X

8

Julian Gray or

5-11

190

R-Soph.

***

82

Terrell Timmons Jr.

6-2

195

Soph.

***

85

Anthony Smith

6-2

190

R-Soph.

**

Z






15

Keyon Lesane

5-11

202

Sr.

***

80

Bradley Rozner

6-4

200

Sr.

••

86

Dacori Collins or

6-4

212

R-Soph.

****

84

Jakolbe Baldwin

6-0

192

R-Soph.

***

IWR

10

Kevin Concepcion

5-11

187

Fr.

****

21

Jalen Coit

5-11

173

R-Soph.

***
Tight ends
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

TE

29

Christopher Toudle or

6-4

240

R-Soph.

***

6

Trent Pennix

6-3

235

Sr.

***

14

Cedd Seabrough

6-4

245

R-Soph.

***

Flex Y

4

Porter Rooks or

6-1

201

Jr.

****

11

Javonte Vereen

6-4

214

Fr.

***
Offensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LT

74

Anthony Belton

6-6

330

R-Jr.


65

Jacarrius Peak

6-4

285

R-Fr.

***

LG

75

Anthony Carter Jr. or

6-3

305

R-Soph.

***

56

Lyndon Cooper

6-2

318

R-Soph.

***

79

Kamen Smith

6-5

316

Fr.

***

C

54

Dylan McMahon

6-4

305

R-Jr.

***

72

Sean Hill or

6-3

320

R-Soph.

***

55

Rylan Vann

6-1

285

R-Fr.

***

RG

53

Derrick Eason

6-4

315

Sr.

***

76

Patrick Matan

6-4

302

R-Soph.

***

RT

52

Timothy McKay

6-4

312

R-Jr.

***

66

Matt McCabe

6-6

302

R-Soph.


Defense

Defensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LE

1

Davin Vann

6-2

295

Jr.

****

47

Jykeveous Hibbler or

6-2

264

Jr.

***

97

Noah Potter

6-6

272

R-Jr.

****

N

5

C.J. Clark

6-3

305

R-Jr.

****

44

Brandon Cleveland

6-4

300

Soph.

****

46

Nick Campbell

6-4

300

R-Fr.

***

RE

9

Savion Jackson

6-2

290

Sr.

***

13

Travali Price

6-4

270

R-Soph.

***

88

Isaiah Shirley

6-3

273

Fr.

***
Linebackers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

SAM

2

Jaylon Scott

6-1

225

Sr.

***

10

Caden Fordham

6-1

228

R-Soph.

***

MLB

26

Devon Betty

6-1

232

Jr.

***

27

Jayland Parker

6-1

221

R-Soph.

***

42

Torren Wright

6-3

217

R-Fr.

****

WLB

11

Payton Wilson

6-4

238

Sr.

****

34

Kamal Bonner

6-2

195

Fr.

***

33

Jordan Poole

6-0

230

R-Soph.

***
Safeties/Nickel
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

NIC

8

Robert Kennedy

5-10

188

Sr.

••

24

Darius Edmundson or

6-0

187

R-Jr.

••

4

Cecil Powell

6-0

205

R-Soph.

**

SS

12

Devan Boykin

5-10

195

Jr.

***

19

Bishop Fitzgerald

6-0

195

Jr.

•••

16

Rakeim Ashford (INJ)

6-1

195

Sr.

FS

6

Jakeen Harris

5-10

200

Sr.

***

0

Sean Brown or

6-0

207

R-Soph.

**
Cornerbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LC

7

Shyheim Battle

6-2

195

R-Jr.

****

14

Terrente Hinton

6-3

205

R-Soph.

***

26

Jackson Vick

6-0

182

R-Fr.

***

RC






3

Aydan White

6-0

189

Jr.

***

25

Brandon Cisse

6-0

182

Fr.

***

21

Nate Evans

6-0

185

R-Soph.

***

Special Teams

Special teams
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

PK

44

Brayden Narveson

6-0

210

Sr.

••

90

Collin Smith

5-9

185

R-Jr.

P

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Soph.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

175

Fr.

KO

90

Colin Smith

5-9

185

R-Soph.

94

Kanoah Vinesett

6-1

193

R-Fr.

LS






91

Joe Shimko

6-0

230

Sr.

**

92

Aiden Arias

6-0

194

Fr.

H





98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Soph.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

175

Fr.

PR





21

Jalen Coit

5-11

171

R-Fr.

***

8

Julian Gray

5-11

190

R-Soph.

***

10

Kevin Concepcion

5-11

187

Fr.

****

KOR

8

Julian Gray

5-11

190

R-Soph.

***

82

Terrell Timmons

6-2

195

Soph.

***

2

Michael Allen

5-11

205

Soph.

***

