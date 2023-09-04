NC State only had a few changes following the win over Connecticut, going into Saturday's game vs. Notre Dame.

NC State coach Dave Doeren said redshirt sophomore left guard Lyndon Cooper will return to the active roster, and he expects senior defensive end Savion Jackson back on the field Saturday.

Backup safety Rakeim Ashford was listed on the depth chart, but Doeren said he won't play against Notre Dame.

The other subtle change is sophomore running back Michael Allen is now an "or" with senior Jordan Houston.