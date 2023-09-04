NC State's depth chart vs. Notre Dame
NC State only had a few changes following the win over Connecticut, going into Saturday's game vs. Notre Dame.
NC State coach Dave Doeren said redshirt sophomore left guard Lyndon Cooper will return to the active roster, and he expects senior defensive end Savion Jackson back on the field Saturday.
Backup safety Rakeim Ashford was listed on the depth chart, but Doeren said he won't play against Notre Dame.
The other subtle change is sophomore running back Michael Allen is now an "or" with senior Jordan Houston.
Offense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
5
|
Brennan Armstrong
|
6-2
|
212
|
Sr.
|
***
|
7
|
MJ Morris
|
6-2
|
205
|
Soph.
|
****
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
3
|
Jordan Houston or
|
5-10
|
192
|
Sr.
|
***
|
2
|
Michael Allen
|
5-11
|
205
|
Soph.
|
***
|
34
|
Delbert Mimms III or
|
5-11
|
215
|
R-Jr.
|
**
|
28
|
Demarcus Jones II or
|
5-10
|
219
|
R-Jr.
|
20
|
Kendrick Raphael
|
5-11
|
195
|
Fr.
|
****
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
X
|
8
|
Julian Gray or
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons Jr.
|
6-2
|
195
|
Soph.
|
***
|
85
|
Anthony Smith
|
6-2
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|
Z
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Keyon Lesane
|
5-11
|
202
|
Sr.
|
***
|
80
|
Bradley Rozner
|
6-4
|
200
|
Sr.
|
••
|
86
|
Dacori Collins or
|
6-4
|
212
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
84
|
Jakolbe Baldwin
|
6-0
|
192
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
IWR
|
10
|
Kevin Concepcion
|
5-11
|
187
|
Fr.
|
****
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
173
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
TE
|
29
|
Christopher Toudle or
|
6-4
|
240
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
6
|
Trent Pennix
|
6-3
|
235
|
Sr.
|
***
|
14
|
Cedd Seabrough
|
6-4
|
245
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
Flex Y
|
4
|
Porter Rooks or
|
6-1
|
201
|
Jr.
|
****
|
11
|
Javonte Vereen
|
6-4
|
214
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LT
|
74
|
Anthony Belton
|
6-6
|
330
|
R-Jr.
|
|
65
|
Jacarrius Peak
|
6-4
|
285
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
LG
|
75
|
Anthony Carter Jr. or
|
6-3
|
305
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
56
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
6-2
|
318
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
79
|
Kamen Smith
|
6-5
|
316
|
Fr.
|
***
|
C
|
54
|
Dylan McMahon
|
6-4
|
305
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
72
|
Sean Hill or
|
6-3
|
320
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
55
|
Rylan Vann
|
6-1
|
285
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RG
|
53
|
Derrick Eason
|
6-4
|
315
|
Sr.
|
***
|
76
|
Patrick Matan
|
6-4
|
302
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
RT
|
52
|
Timothy McKay
|
6-4
|
312
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
66
|
Matt McCabe
|
6-6
|
302
|
R-Soph.
|
Defense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LE
|
1
|
Davin Vann
|
6-2
|
295
|
Jr.
|
****
|
47
|
Jykeveous Hibbler or
|
6-2
|
264
|
Jr.
|
***
|
97
|
Noah Potter
|
6-6
|
272
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
N
|
5
|
C.J. Clark
|
6-3
|
305
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
44
|
Brandon Cleveland
|
6-4
|
300
|
Soph.
|
****
|
46
|
Nick Campbell
|
6-4
|
300
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RE
|
9
|
Savion Jackson
|
6-2
|
290
|
Sr.
|
***
|
13
|
Travali Price
|
6-4
|
270
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
88
|
Isaiah Shirley
|
6-3
|
273
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
SAM
|
2
|
Jaylon Scott
|
6-1
|
225
|
Sr.
|
***
|
10
|
Caden Fordham
|
6-1
|
228
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
MLB
|
26
|
Devon Betty
|
6-1
|
232
|
Jr.
|
***
|
27
|
Jayland Parker
|
6-1
|
221
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
42
|
Torren Wright
|
6-3
|
217
|
R-Fr.
|
****
|
WLB
|
11
|
Payton Wilson
|
6-4
|
238
|
Sr.
|
****
|
34
|
Kamal Bonner
|
6-2
|
195
|
Fr.
|
***
|
33
|
Jordan Poole
|
6-0
|
230
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
NIC
|
8
|
Robert Kennedy
|
5-10
|
188
|
Sr.
|
••
|
24
|
Darius Edmundson or
|
6-0
|
187
|
R-Jr.
|
••
|
4
|
Cecil Powell
|
6-0
|
205
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|
SS
|
12
|
Devan Boykin
|
5-10
|
195
|
Jr.
|
***
|
19
|
Bishop Fitzgerald
|
6-0
|
195
|
Jr.
|
•••
|
16
|
Rakeim Ashford (INJ)
|
6-1
|
195
|
Sr.
|
FS
|
6
|
Jakeen Harris
|
5-10
|
200
|
Sr.
|
***
|
0
|
Sean Brown or
|
6-0
|
207
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LC
|
7
|
Shyheim Battle
|
6-2
|
195
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
14
|
Terrente Hinton
|
6-3
|
205
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
26
|
Jackson Vick
|
6-0
|
182
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RC
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Aydan White
|
6-0
|
189
|
Jr.
|
***
|
25
|
Brandon Cisse
|
6-0
|
182
|
Fr.
|
***
|
21
|
Nate Evans
|
6-0
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
***
Special Teams
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
PK
|
44
|
Brayden Narveson
|
6-0
|
210
|
Sr.
|
••
|
90
|
Collin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Jr.
|
P
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Soph.
|
96
|
Owen Fehr
|
5-11
|
175
|
Fr.
|
KO
|
90
|
Colin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
94
|
Kanoah Vinesett
|
6-1
|
193
|
R-Fr.
|
LS
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
Joe Shimko
|
6-0
|
230
|
Sr.
|
**
|
92
|
Aiden Arias
|
6-0
|
194
|
Fr.
|
H
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Soph.
|
96
|
Owen Fehr
|
5-11
|
175
|
Fr.
|
PR
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
10
|
Kevin Concepcion
|
5-11
|
187
|
Fr.
|
****
|
KOR
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons
|
6-2
|
195
|
Soph.
|
***
|
2
|
Michael Allen
|
5-11
|
205
|
Soph.
|
***
