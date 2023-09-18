NC State's depth chart for Virginia game
NC State came out of the Virginia Military Institute game relatively healthy.
Redshirt junior center Dylan McMahon got hurt 12 snaps into the game, but coach Dave Doeren said redshirt sophomore Lyndon Cooper proved to be the line's top perfomer in sliding over from left guard. Doeren said McMahon is day-to-day for the Virginia game.
Junior cornerback Aydan White missed the VMI game, and redshirt sophomore Terrente Hinton started in his place. Doeren expects White back for Friday.
Offense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
5
|
Brennan Armstrong
|
6-2
|
212
|
Sr.
|
***
|
7
|
MJ Morris
|
6-2
|
205
|
Soph.
|
****
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
3
|
Jordan Houston or
|
5-10
|
192
|
Sr.
|
***
|
2
|
Michael Allen
|
5-11
|
205
|
Soph.
|
***
|
34
|
Delbert Mimms III or
|
5-11
|
215
|
R-Jr.
|
**
|
28
|
Demarcus Jones II or
|
5-10
|
219
|
R-Jr.
|
20
|
Kendrick Raphael
|
5-11
|
195
|
Fr.
|
****
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
X
|
8
|
Julian Gray or
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
80
|
Bradley Rozner
|
6-4
|
200
|
Sr.
|
**
|
85
|
Anthony Smith
|
6-2
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|
Z
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Keyon Lesane
|
5-11
|
202
|
Sr.
|
***
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons
|
6-2
|
195
|
Soph.
|
***
|
86
|
Dacori Collins or
|
6-4
|
212
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
84
|
Jakolbe Baldwin
|
6-0
|
192
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
IWR
|
10
|
Kevin Concepcion
|
5-11
|
187
|
Fr.
|
****
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
173
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
TE
|
29
|
Christopher Toudle or
|
6-4
|
240
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
6
|
Trent Pennix
|
6-3
|
235
|
Sr.
|
***
|
14
|
Cedd Seabrough
|
6-4
|
245
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
Flex Y
|
4
|
Porter Rooks or
|
6-1
|
201
|
Jr.
|
****
|
11
|
Javonte Vereen
|
6-4
|
214
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LT
|
74
|
Anthony Belton
|
6-6
|
330
|
R-Jr.
|
|
65
|
Jacarrius Peak
|
6-4
|
285
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
LG
|
56
|
Lyndon Cooper or
|
6-2
|
318
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
75
|
Anthony Carter
|
6-3
|
305
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
79
|
Kamen Smith
|
6-5
|
316
|
Fr.
|
***
|
C
|
54
|
Dylan McMahon
|
6-4
|
305
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
72
|
Sean Hill or
|
6-3
|
320
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
55
|
Rylan Vann
|
6-1
|
285
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RG
|
53
|
Derrick Eason
|
6-4
|
315
|
Sr.
|
***
|
76
|
Patrick Matan
|
6-4
|
302
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
RT
|
52
|
Timothy McKay
|
6-4
|
312
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
66
|
Matt McCabe
|
6-6
|
302
|
R-Soph.
|
Defense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LE
|
1
|
Davin Vann
|
6-2
|
295
|
Jr.
|
****
|
47
|
Jykeveous Hibbler or
|
6-2
|
264
|
Jr.
|
***
|
97
|
Noah Potter
|
6-6
|
272
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
N
|
5
|
C.J. Clark
|
6-3
|
305
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
44
|
Brandon Cleveland
|
6-4
|
300
|
Soph.
|
****
|
46
|
Nick Campbell
|
6-4
|
300
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RE
|
9
|
Savion Jackson
|
6-2
|
290
|
Sr.
|
***
|
13
|
Travali Price
|
6-4
|
270
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
88
|
Isaiah Shirley
|
6-3
|
273
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
SAM
|
2
|
Jaylon Scott
|
6-1
|
225
|
Sr.
|
***
|
10
|
Caden Fordham
|
6-1
|
228
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
MLB
|
26
|
Devon Betty
|
6-1
|
232
|
Jr.
|
***
|
27
|
Jayland Parker
|
6-1
|
221
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
42
|
Torren Wright
|
6-3
|
217
|
R-Fr.
|
****
|
WLB
|
11
|
Payton Wilson
|
6-4
|
238
|
Sr.
|
****
|
34
|
Kamal Bonner
|
6-2
|
195
|
Fr.
|
***
|
33
|
Jordan Poole
|
6-0
|
230
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
NIC
|
8
|
Robert Kennedy
|
5-10
|
188
|
Sr.
|
••
|
24
|
Darius Edmundson or
|
6-0
|
187
|
R-Jr.
|
••
|
4
|
Cecil Powell
|
6-0
|
205
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|
SS
|
12
|
Devan Boykin
|
5-10
|
195
|
Jr.
|
***
|
16
|
Rakeim Ashford
|
6-1
|
195
|
Sr.
|
FS
|
0
|
Sean Brown or
|
6-0
|
207
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|
19
|
Bishop Fitzgerald
|
6-0
|
195
|
Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LC
|
7
|
Shyheim Battle
|
6-2
|
195
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
14
|
Terrente Hinton
|
6-3
|
205
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
26
|
Jackson Vick
|
6-0
|
182
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RC
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Aydan White
|
6-0
|
189
|
Jr.
|
***
|
25
|
Brandon Cisse
|
6-0
|
182
|
Fr.
|
***
|
21
|
Nate Evans
|
6-0
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
***
Special Teams
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
PK
|
44
|
Brayden Narveson
|
6-0
|
210
|
Sr.
|
••
|
90
|
Collin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Jr.
|
P
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Soph.
|
96
|
Owen Fehr
|
5-11
|
175
|
Fr.
|
KO
|
90
|
Colin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
94
|
Kanoah Vinesett
|
6-1
|
193
|
R-Fr.
|
LS
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
Joe Shimko
|
6-0
|
230
|
Sr.
|
**
|
92
|
Aiden Arias
|
6-0
|
194
|
Fr.
|
H
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Soph.
|
96
|
Owen Fehr
|
5-11
|
175
|
Fr.
|
PR
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
10
|
Kevin Concepcion
|
5-11
|
187
|
Fr.
|
****
|
KOR
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons
|
6-2
|
195
|
Soph.
|
***
|
2
|
Michael Allen
|
5-11
|
205
|
Soph.
|
***
