NC State came out of the Virginia Military Institute game relatively healthy.

Redshirt junior center Dylan McMahon got hurt 12 snaps into the game, but coach Dave Doeren said redshirt sophomore Lyndon Cooper proved to be the line's top perfomer in sliding over from left guard. Doeren said McMahon is day-to-day for the Virginia game.

Junior cornerback Aydan White missed the VMI game, and redshirt sophomore Terrente Hinton started in his place. Doeren expects White back for Friday.