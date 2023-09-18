News More News
NC State's depth chart for Virginia game

NC State came out of the Virginia Military Institute game relatively healthy.

Redshirt junior center Dylan McMahon got hurt 12 snaps into the game, but coach Dave Doeren said redshirt sophomore Lyndon Cooper proved to be the line's top perfomer in sliding over from left guard. Doeren said McMahon is day-to-day for the Virginia game.

Junior cornerback Aydan White missed the VMI game, and redshirt sophomore Terrente Hinton started in his place. Doeren expects White back for Friday.

Offense

Quarterbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

5

Brennan Armstrong

6-2

212

Sr.

***

7

MJ Morris

6-2

205

Soph.

****
Running backs
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

3

Jordan Houston or

5-10

192

Sr.

***

2

Michael Allen

5-11

205

Soph.

***

34

Delbert Mimms III or

5-11

215

R-Jr.

**

28

Demarcus Jones II or

5-10

219

R-Jr.

20

Kendrick Raphael

5-11

195

Fr.

****
Wide receivers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

X

8

Julian Gray or

5-11

190

R-Soph.

***

80

Bradley Rozner

6-4

200

Sr.

**

85

Anthony Smith

6-2

190

R-Soph.

**

Z






15

Keyon Lesane

5-11

202

Sr.

***

82

Terrell Timmons

6-2

195

Soph.

***

86

Dacori Collins or

6-4

212

R-Soph.

****

84

Jakolbe Baldwin

6-0

192

R-Soph.

***

IWR

10

Kevin Concepcion

5-11

187

Fr.

****

21

Jalen Coit

5-11

173

R-Soph.

***
Tight ends
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

TE

29

Christopher Toudle or

6-4

240

R-Soph.

***

6

Trent Pennix

6-3

235

Sr.

***

14

Cedd Seabrough

6-4

245

R-Soph.

***

Flex Y

4

Porter Rooks or

6-1

201

Jr.

****

11

Javonte Vereen

6-4

214

Fr.

***
Offensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LT

74

Anthony Belton

6-6

330

R-Jr.


65

Jacarrius Peak

6-4

285

R-Fr.

***

LG

56

Lyndon Cooper or

6-2

318

R-Soph.

***

75

Anthony Carter

6-3

305

R-Soph.

***

79

Kamen Smith

6-5

316

Fr.

***

C

54

Dylan McMahon

6-4

305

R-Jr.

***

72

Sean Hill or

6-3

320

R-Soph.

***

55

Rylan Vann

6-1

285

R-Fr.

***

RG

53

Derrick Eason

6-4

315

Sr.

***

76

Patrick Matan

6-4

302

R-Soph.

***

RT

52

Timothy McKay

6-4

312

R-Jr.

***

66

Matt McCabe

6-6

302

R-Soph.


Defense

Defensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LE

1

Davin Vann

6-2

295

Jr.

****

47

Jykeveous Hibbler or

6-2

264

Jr.

***

97

Noah Potter

6-6

272

R-Jr.

****

N

5

C.J. Clark

6-3

305

R-Jr.

****

44

Brandon Cleveland

6-4

300

Soph.

****

46

Nick Campbell

6-4

300

R-Fr.

***

RE

9

Savion Jackson

6-2

290

Sr.

***

13

Travali Price

6-4

270

R-Soph.

***

88

Isaiah Shirley

6-3

273

Fr.

***
Linebackers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

SAM

2

Jaylon Scott

6-1

225

Sr.

***

10

Caden Fordham

6-1

228

R-Soph.

***

MLB

26

Devon Betty

6-1

232

Jr.

***

27

Jayland Parker

6-1

221

R-Soph.

***

42

Torren Wright

6-3

217

R-Fr.

****

WLB

11

Payton Wilson

6-4

238

Sr.

****

34

Kamal Bonner

6-2

195

Fr.

***

33

Jordan Poole

6-0

230

R-Soph.

***
Safeties/Nickel
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

NIC

8

Robert Kennedy

5-10

188

Sr.

••

24

Darius Edmundson or

6-0

187

R-Jr.

••

4

Cecil Powell

6-0

205

R-Soph.

**

SS

12

Devan Boykin

5-10

195

Jr.

***

16

Rakeim Ashford

6-1

195

Sr.

FS

0

Sean Brown or

6-0

207

R-Soph.

**

19

Bishop Fitzgerald

6-0

195

Jr.

***
Cornerbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LC

7

Shyheim Battle

6-2

195

R-Jr.

****

14

Terrente Hinton

6-3

205

R-Soph.

***

26

Jackson Vick

6-0

182

R-Fr.

***

RC






3

Aydan White

6-0

189

Jr.

***

25

Brandon Cisse

6-0

182

Fr.

***

21

Nate Evans

6-0

185

R-Soph.

***

Special Teams

Special teams
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

PK

44

Brayden Narveson

6-0

210

Sr.

••

90

Collin Smith

5-9

185

R-Jr.

P

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Soph.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

175

Fr.

KO

90

Colin Smith

5-9

185

R-Soph.

94

Kanoah Vinesett

6-1

193

R-Fr.

LS






91

Joe Shimko

6-0

230

Sr.

**

92

Aiden Arias

6-0

194

Fr.

H





98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Soph.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

175

Fr.

PR





21

Jalen Coit

5-11

171

R-Fr.

***

8

Julian Gray

5-11

190

R-Soph.

***

10

Kevin Concepcion

5-11

187

Fr.

****

KOR

8

Julian Gray

5-11

190

R-Soph.

***

82

Terrell Timmons

6-2

195

Soph.

***

2

Michael Allen

5-11

205

Soph.

***

