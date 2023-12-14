Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

NC State's depth chart against Kansas State in Pop-Tarts Bowl

The Wolfpack Central staff
The Wolfpack Central staff

NC State had to reshuffle its depth chart after players departed for the transfer portal.

NC State plays Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 on ESPN in Orlando, Fla.

The biggest change likely is with sophomore Brandon Cleveland being first-string at nose tackle, with redshirt freshman Nick Campbell the backup.

Freshman defensive end Isaiah Shirley is also listed as the backup tight end and third-string defensive end. Other freshman joining the depth chart include backup left tackle Rico Jackson and backup free safety Zack Myers. Additionally, freshman Brandon Cisse is the second string nickel and right cornerback. Redshirt freshman Isaiah Crowell is now the third-string nickel.

Redshirt sophomore Matt McCabe moved to backup left guard, and redshirt junior Patrick Matan is the backup right tackle.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin, who briefly was moved to safety, is the second string "Z" receiver.

Redshirt sophomore Caden Fordham has been the backup middle linebacker, but that is now the case on the depth chart.

Offense

Advertisement
Quarterbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

5

Brennan Armstrong

6-2

212

Sr.

***

13

Ethan Rhodes

6-3

205

R-Fr.

12

Lex Thomas

5-11

195

Fr.

***
Running backs
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

20

Kendrick Raphael or

5-11

195

Fr.

****

34

Delbert Mimms III or

5-11

215

R-Jr.

**

33

Jordan Poole

6-0

230

R-Soph.

***
Wide receivers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

X

86

Dacari Collins

6-4

212

R-Soph.

****

80

Bradley Rozner

6-4

200

R-Sr.

**

Z






15

Keyon Lesane

5-11

202

Sr.

***

84

Jakolbe Baldwin

6-0

192

R-Soph.

***

IWR

10

Kevin Concepcion

5-11

187

Fr.

****

21

Jalen Coit

5-11

173

R-Soph.

***
Tight ends
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

TE

6

Trent Pennix or

6-3

235

Sr.

***

88

Isaiah Shirley

6-3

273

Fr.

***

Flex Y

8

Julian Gray

5-11

190

R-Soph.

***

11

Javonte Vereen

6-4

214

Fr.

***
Offensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LT

74

Anthony Belton

6-6

330

R-Jr.


64

Rico Jackson

6-6

323

Fr.

***

LG

75

Anthony Carter

6-3

305

R-Soph.

***

66

Matt McCabe

6-6

302

R-Soph.


79

Kamen Smith

6-5

316

Fr.

***

C






54

Dylan McMahon

6-4

305

R-Jr.

***

72

Sean Hill

6-3

320

R-Soph.

***

RG






52

Timothy McKay

6-4

312

R-Jr.

***

53

Derrick Eason

6-4

315

Sr.

***

RT

65

Jacarrius Peak

64

285

R-Fr.

***

76

Patrick Matan

6-4

302

R-Jr.

***

Defense

Defensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LE

1

Davin Vann

6-2

295

Jr.

****

47

Jy'Keveous Hibbler

6-2

264

Jr.

***

88

Isaiah Shirley

6-3

273

Fr.

***

N

44

Brandon Cleveland

6-4

300

Soph.

****

46

Nick Campbell

6-4

300

R-Fr.

***

RE

9

Savion Jackson

6-2

290

Sr.

***

13

Travali Price or

6-4

270

R-Soph.

***

97

Noah Potter

6-6

272

R-Jr.

****
Linebackers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

SAM

2

Jaylon Scott

6-1

225

Sr.

***

27

Jayland Parker

6-1

221

R-Soph.

***

MLB

26

Devon Betty

6-1

232

Jr.

***

10

Caden Fordham

6-1

228

R-Soph.

***

WLB

11

Payton Wilson

6-4

238

Sr.

****

34

Kamal Bonner

6-2

195

Fr.

***
Safeties/Nickel
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

NIC

8

Robert Kennedy

5-10

188

Sr.

**

25

Brandon Cisse

6-0

182

Fr.

***

30

Isaiah Crowell

5-11

182

R-Fr.

***

SS






12

Devan Boykin or

5-10

195

Jr.

***

19

Bishop Fitzgerald

6-0

195

Jr.

***

FS






0

Sean Brown

6-0

207

R-Soph.

**

28

Zack Myers

6-1

188

Fr.

****
Cornerbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LC

7

Shyheim Battle

6-2

195

R-Jr.

****

14

Terrente Hinton

6-3

205

R-Soph.

***

22

Jackson Vick

6-0

182

R-Fr.

***

RC






3

Aydan White

6-0

189

Jr.

***

25

Brandon Cisse

6-0

182

Fr.

***

Special Teams

Special teams
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

PK

44

Brayden Narveson

6-0

210

Sr.

••

90

Collin Smith

5-9

185

R-Jr.

P

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Soph.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

175

Fr.

KO

90

Colin Smith

5-9

185

R-Soph.

94

Kanoah Vinesett

6-1

193

R-Fr.

LS






91

Joe Shimko

6-0

230

Sr.

**

92

Aiden Arias

6-0

194

Fr.

H





98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Soph.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

175

Fr.

PR





21

Jalen Coit

5-11

171

R-Fr.

***

8

Julian Gray

5-11

190

R-Soph.

***

10

Kevin Concepcion

5-11

187

Fr.

****

KOR

8

Julian Gray

5-11

190

R-Soph.

***

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement