NC State's depth chart against Kansas State in Pop-Tarts Bowl
NC State had to reshuffle its depth chart after players departed for the transfer portal.
NC State plays Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 on ESPN in Orlando, Fla.
The biggest change likely is with sophomore Brandon Cleveland being first-string at nose tackle, with redshirt freshman Nick Campbell the backup.
Freshman defensive end Isaiah Shirley is also listed as the backup tight end and third-string defensive end. Other freshman joining the depth chart include backup left tackle Rico Jackson and backup free safety Zack Myers. Additionally, freshman Brandon Cisse is the second string nickel and right cornerback. Redshirt freshman Isaiah Crowell is now the third-string nickel.
Redshirt sophomore Matt McCabe moved to backup left guard, and redshirt junior Patrick Matan is the backup right tackle.
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin, who briefly was moved to safety, is the second string "Z" receiver.
Redshirt sophomore Caden Fordham has been the backup middle linebacker, but that is now the case on the depth chart.
Offense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
5
|
Brennan Armstrong
|
6-2
|
212
|
Sr.
|
***
|
13
|
Ethan Rhodes
|
6-3
|
205
|
R-Fr.
|
12
|
Lex Thomas
|
5-11
|
195
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
20
|
Kendrick Raphael or
|
5-11
|
195
|
Fr.
|
****
|
34
|
Delbert Mimms III or
|
5-11
|
215
|
R-Jr.
|
**
|
33
|
Jordan Poole
|
6-0
|
230
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
X
|
86
|
Dacari Collins
|
6-4
|
212
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
80
|
Bradley Rozner
|
6-4
|
200
|
R-Sr.
|
**
|
Z
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Keyon Lesane
|
5-11
|
202
|
Sr.
|
***
|
84
|
Jakolbe Baldwin
|
6-0
|
192
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
IWR
|
10
|
Kevin Concepcion
|
5-11
|
187
|
Fr.
|
****
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
173
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
TE
|
6
|
Trent Pennix or
|
6-3
|
235
|
Sr.
|
***
|
88
|
Isaiah Shirley
|
6-3
|
273
|
Fr.
|
***
|
Flex Y
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
11
|
Javonte Vereen
|
6-4
|
214
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LT
|
74
|
Anthony Belton
|
6-6
|
330
|
R-Jr.
|
|
64
|
Rico Jackson
|
6-6
|
323
|
Fr.
|
***
|
LG
|
75
|
Anthony Carter
|
6-3
|
305
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
66
|
Matt McCabe
|
6-6
|
302
|
R-Soph.
|
|
79
|
Kamen Smith
|
6-5
|
316
|
Fr.
|
***
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
Dylan McMahon
|
6-4
|
305
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
72
|
Sean Hill
|
6-3
|
320
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
RG
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
Timothy McKay
|
6-4
|
312
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
53
|
Derrick Eason
|
6-4
|
315
|
Sr.
|
***
|
RT
|
65
|
Jacarrius Peak
|
64
|
285
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
76
|
Patrick Matan
|
6-4
|
302
|
R-Jr.
|
***
Defense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LE
|
1
|
Davin Vann
|
6-2
|
295
|
Jr.
|
****
|
47
|
Jy'Keveous Hibbler
|
6-2
|
264
|
Jr.
|
***
|
88
|
Isaiah Shirley
|
6-3
|
273
|
Fr.
|
***
|
N
|
44
|
Brandon Cleveland
|
6-4
|
300
|
Soph.
|
****
|
46
|
Nick Campbell
|
6-4
|
300
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RE
|
9
|
Savion Jackson
|
6-2
|
290
|
Sr.
|
***
|
13
|
Travali Price or
|
6-4
|
270
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
97
|
Noah Potter
|
6-6
|
272
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
SAM
|
2
|
Jaylon Scott
|
6-1
|
225
|
Sr.
|
***
|
27
|
Jayland Parker
|
6-1
|
221
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
MLB
|
26
|
Devon Betty
|
6-1
|
232
|
Jr.
|
***
|
10
|
Caden Fordham
|
6-1
|
228
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
WLB
|
11
|
Payton Wilson
|
6-4
|
238
|
Sr.
|
****
|
34
|
Kamal Bonner
|
6-2
|
195
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
NIC
|
8
|
Robert Kennedy
|
5-10
|
188
|
Sr.
|
**
|
25
|
Brandon Cisse
|
6-0
|
182
|
Fr.
|
***
|
30
|
Isaiah Crowell
|
5-11
|
182
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
SS
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Devan Boykin or
|
5-10
|
195
|
Jr.
|
***
|
19
|
Bishop Fitzgerald
|
6-0
|
195
|
Jr.
|
***
|
FS
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Sean Brown
|
6-0
|
207
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|
28
|
Zack Myers
|
6-1
|
188
|
Fr.
|
****
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LC
|
7
|
Shyheim Battle
|
6-2
|
195
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
14
|
Terrente Hinton
|
6-3
|
205
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
22
|
Jackson Vick
|
6-0
|
182
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RC
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Aydan White
|
6-0
|
189
|
Jr.
|
***
|
25
|
Brandon Cisse
|
6-0
|
182
|
Fr.
|
***
Special Teams
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
PK
|
44
|
Brayden Narveson
|
6-0
|
210
|
Sr.
|
••
|
90
|
Collin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Jr.
|
P
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Soph.
|
96
|
Owen Fehr
|
5-11
|
175
|
Fr.
|
KO
|
90
|
Colin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
94
|
Kanoah Vinesett
|
6-1
|
193
|
R-Fr.
|
LS
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
Joe Shimko
|
6-0
|
230
|
Sr.
|
**
|
92
|
Aiden Arias
|
6-0
|
194
|
Fr.
|
H
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Soph.
|
96
|
Owen Fehr
|
5-11
|
175
|
Fr.
|
PR
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
10
|
Kevin Concepcion
|
5-11
|
187
|
Fr.
|
****
|
KOR
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
