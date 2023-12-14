NC State had to reshuffle its depth chart after players departed for the transfer portal.

NC State plays Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 on ESPN in Orlando, Fla.

The biggest change likely is with sophomore Brandon Cleveland being first-string at nose tackle, with redshirt freshman Nick Campbell the backup.

Freshman defensive end Isaiah Shirley is also listed as the backup tight end and third-string defensive end. Other freshman joining the depth chart include backup left tackle Rico Jackson and backup free safety Zack Myers. Additionally, freshman Brandon Cisse is the second string nickel and right cornerback. Redshirt freshman Isaiah Crowell is now the third-string nickel.

Redshirt sophomore Matt McCabe moved to backup left guard, and redshirt junior Patrick Matan is the backup right tackle.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin, who briefly was moved to safety, is the second string "Z" receiver.

Redshirt sophomore Caden Fordham has been the backup middle linebacker, but that is now the case on the depth chart.