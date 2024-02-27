NC State has been relatively good this season on defense, but not on Tuesday night at Florida State. The defense didn’t travel to Tallahassee, Fla., and it resulted in FSU winning 90-83 on 59.7 percent shooting.

College basketball coaches always like to say that defense always travels.

Florida State uses a strength in numbers approach, and Jamir Watkins led the way with 19 points. FSU had eight players, who scored at least seven points, with one key contributor doing it off the bench. Georgetown transfer Primo Spears scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half and he provided a big spark off the bench.

NC State fell to 17-11 and 9-8 in the ACC, and play at North Carolina on Saturday. Florida State improved to 15-13 overall and 9-8 in the league. The game drew 4,727 fans.

FSU played at a fast pace from the start, and even ran after made NCSU baskets. Florida State built a comfy 34-24 lead with 5:48 left in the first half, and it proved to be 41-33 at halftime.

NC State held a 12-point lead at varying points, but it was anyone’s game after junior guard Jayden Taylor hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 66-64 with 8:31 left. FSU responded with a 10-2 run to build the lead back up.

NC State’s offense did its job though senior center D.J. Burns struggled and was held scoreless for the first time in his Wolfpack career. He played four of his 12 minutes in the second half.

Post players Mohamed Diarra and Ben MIddlebrooks, both juniors, filled the void by combining for 25 points and 16 rebounds.

Taylor and senior wing Casey Morsell ended carrying the offense. Taylor had 24 points and he went 4 of 6 on three-pointers, and Morsell added 19 points and an impressive six assists.

Senior guard D.J. Horne had 15 points, but needed 17 shots to get them (making six).

The Wolfpack finished with 12 assists but had 14 turnovers. However, the Wolfpack held a 14-8 advantage in offensive rebounds.