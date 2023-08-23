NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson has created a strong standard for his crew.

NC State allowed 19.2 points, 100.7 rushing yards and 226.2 passing yards per game. The defense had 19 interceptions, three fumble recoveries and had 28 sacks.

“A win is a win, any way we get it, whether it is 50-49 and that would be great for the program and great for us, but I wouldn’t be too happy,” said Gibson, who also coaches the linebackers. “That is our goal — our No. 1 goal is to get a win. We take pride in keep people the less points on the board the better.”