NC State rallied from a 16-point deficit and had its chance to win it or at least force overtime. NC State senior guard D.J. Horne was rolling and it was a no-brainer to call the play for him. He had just defeated Clemson on the road in a similar late-game scenario. In this case, Syracuse led 85-83 with 15 seconds left.

NC State has become used to playing in tight games, and not even a woeful first-half on defense got in the way of that inevitable ending.

The play to Horne was different against Syracuse. He ran off of screens from twin towers 6-foot-9 D.J. Burns and 6-10 Mohamed Diarra, but Orange sophomore forward Quadir Copeland battled through the screens. Horne tried to create some contact against Copeland, but the officials didn’t call a foul in the final seconds, much to the chagrin of NC State coach Kevin Keatts. NC State did foul on the offensive rebound attempt, and that sealed things for the Orange.

“I wanted to get the ball to the guy who had 32 [points],” Keatts said. “They did a good job of switching didn’t give him an opportunity to make a shot. I thought he could have thrown the ball inside, but the guy has played his [butt] off.”

Syracuse improved to 17-10 overall and 8-8 in the ACC, and NC State fell to 16-10 overall and 8-7 in the league. NCSU hosts Boston College at 2 p.m. Saturday. Eight ACC teams have between 5-and-8 league losses.

“I don’t want a moral victory,” Keatts said. “We fought, but that is expected. Every game we play, has been a close game.

“We have to figure this out because I don’t like it.”

NC State found itself in a familiar place at the end, but the context at arriving to it was completely different.

What could happen for Syracuse sophomore small forward Chris Bell, happened. Bell took turns spotting up along the three-point line and drained eight straight three-pointers for 26 first-half points.

With each made three-pointer, Keatts drew more irritated that his players didn’t follow the game plan. Bell entered the game with a team-leading 39.3 percent from beyond the arc, but he kept getting great looks against the Wolfpack defense.

“We started the game and don’t understand scouting reports,” Keatts said. “We gave up eight three’s to one guy.”

If it wasn’t Bell from deep, then it typically was also coming from sophomores J.J. Starling and Copeland. Syracuse shot an astonishing 19 of 32 from the field for 59.4 percent in the first half, and was 9 of 14 on three-pointers. SU made 13 of its first 17 shots of the game.

NC State trailed 55-40 at halftime, and truthfully, it could have been much worse. If not for the electric play of Horne, the game could have been nearly out of reach after 20 minutes. Horne had 21 points in the first half and four three-pointers of his own. He just wasn’t getting much help. No other NCSU player had more than six points before halftime.

“The frustration comes from the first half,” Keatts said. “We’ve been a good defensive team the entire year. To give up 55 points in the first half is just not acceptable. It is not NC State basketball. That is not what we are about.”

NC State came alive in the second half, with Horne finishing with six three-pointers. Four different players reached double figures, including junior center Ben Middlebrooks providing a big spark off the bench with 12 points and 10 rebounds in 16 minutes played.

Keatts said Horne needs more help from his teammates.

“D.J. Horne is having an incredible year and having as great a six-game stretch as anybody I’ve coached for six games,” Keatts said. “Ben came in and gave us a great lift.”

Bell missed both of his second-half shots and finished with 26 points. Keatts said he re-showed the team the scouting report at halftime. Bell had 13 points and three three-pointers in the first meeting that the Orange won 77-65 on Jan. 27.

“The guy got hot and he had a night,” Keatts said. “We did a great job in the second half, so we should have done a better job in the first half of getting to him. We just put ourself in such a big hole.”

Conversely, sophomore point guard Judah Mintz had all 15 of his points in the second half, and Copeland had a career-high 25 points, plus seven boards.

"I thought Quadir was phenomenal on both ends," Syracuse coach Adrian Autry said. "That last possession was huge and he stayed and held his ground, and got a stop.

"We knew coming into halftime that NC State was going to make a push. They would turn up the pressure."

The Orange shot 39.3 percent in the second half and ended the game missing seven of its last eight shots. That one field in the last 4:43 was a key Mintz layup, and Copeland and Mintz made four free throws in the final 15 seconds.

NC State didn’t score a point in the final 2:10 of the contest.

“These possession games go like that,” Keatts said. “Down the stretch, we had a couple of turnovers.”