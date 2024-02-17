Horne made a runner with 9.8 seconds left and then the Wolfpack made sure Clemson senior point guard Chase Hunter missed his drive to the rim. NC State improved to 18-7 overall and 8-6 in the ACC, and snapped a six-game losing streak against Clemson.

NC State senior guard D.J. Horne wouldn’t let the Wolfpack lose, scoring 16 of his game-high 27 points to top Clemson 78-77 on Saturday in Clemson, S.C.

NC State needed to claw out of a 10-point hole, with Clemson winning 65-55 with 9:02 left in the game. Horne took over from that point on with 15 points and his clutch play proved to be enough. Horne’s heroics might not have happened if senior wing Casey Morsell didn’t get a steal and eventual jump ball against Clemson center P.J. Hall following a missed free throw. The Wolfpack eventually called a timeout with 16.1 seconds left and 10 seconds left on the shot clock to set up Horne’s game-winner.

With both teams at 7-6 overall in the ACC going into the game, it was the Wolfpack that came out with added urgency on the road.

NC State controlled the action the first 18 minutes of the first half, aided by the inside-outside effectiveness of seniors Horne and D.J. Burns. Horne bombed away from deep and made three three-pointer en route to 11 points before halftime. Burns got consistently into the paint and added eight of his 14 points in the first half.

NCSU’s ability to get inside also led to a 12-to-1 advantage on free-throw attempts, and the Wolfpack had just one turnover in the first 20 minutes. Clemson relied on the three-point shot, with 17 of its 29 field-goal attempts coming from beyond the arc.

NC State built a 39-29 lead with 1:46 left in the first half, and then it took just two shots for Clemson to close the half strong.

Senior shooting guard Joe Girard hit a 3-pointer, and then Chase Hunter hit a three-pointer, and that erased 18 minutes of average play. Clemson was still trailing 39-35, but had momentum going into halftime.

The Clemson momentum carried over into the second half with a 14-0 run that came after Burns opened the half with a basket. Clemson took command 49-41 with 16:08 left and led by as many as 12 points in the second half.

Girard finished with 23 pints and four three-pointers and Hall added 18, but with NC State shooting an impressive 56.0 percent in the second half, the Tigers fell to 17-8 overall and 7-8 in the league.

The Wolfpack altered the starting lineup by inserting junior power forward Mohamed Diarra — who finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and three three-pointers — and having junior shooting guard Jayden Taylor come in off the bench. The Clemson game was also the first time this season that freshman forward Dennis Parker fell out of the rotation and didn’t play.

NC State returns to action Tuesday with a home game against Syracuse. The Orange lost to Georgia Tech on Saturday and are 16-10 overall and 7-8 in the ACC. Syracuse topped NC State 77-65 at home on Jan. 27.