Durden became an All-ACC selection last year and earned the Carey Brewbaker Award for top defensive lineman. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder had 31 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and seven quarterback hurries.

The transfer portal is such a positive for players like Durden, who had a quality 2019 season at Florida State, but then adversity struck the next year. He has turned his football life around, worked on his mental health and welcomed his second child, Olivianna, about 10 months ago.

NC State sixth-year senior nose tackle Cory Durden knows how much his life has changed after transferring in.

He called the all-league honor as a testament to his hard work.

“It has changed tremendously,” Durden said. “The team, everything has changed for me. I’m playing at a higher level and I’m in a better head space. I’m pretty happy about that.”

Durden was able to reflect on his time at Florida State, with the Seminoles coming to town at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. He had 68 career tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 32 games (16 starts) at FSU.

Durden is friends with FSU junior quarterback Jordan Travis, who he believes could be an NFL player one day. He said he’s explosive like a receiver, except he plays quarterback.

“It’s just kind of a normal game this year,” Durden said. “It is no personal vendetta or anything. I got that out of the way last year. I’m just really focused on winning the football game.

“I’m glad to see Florida State be good. I got my degree from there. It will be a good game, good test for our team.”

Durden missed last spring due to an offseason surgery, which he said altered his plans on potentially take a shot at the NFL. He has started all five games this season and has eight tackles, and is arguably coming off his top game against Clemson last Saturday.

“I really worked on my mental health last offseason,” said Durden, who did a lot of fishing and tried to think about things other than football.

Durden will go right across the street from Carter-Finley Stadium and use his Whopper Plopper lure and try and catch some largemouth bass.

“I’ve caught like seven really big fish there,” Durden said.

NC State has partnered with Hilinski’s Hope Foundation for college football mental health week. Durden takes the situation seriously. The foundation was created after Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski committed suicide Jan. 16, 2018. He was later found to be in stage one of chronic traumatic encephalopathy [CTE].

“Mental health, to be the best football player you can be, you have to be the best in every aspect of your life,” Durden said. “I had bouts in college where my mental health wasn’t where it should be and it affected my game on the field.”

Durden was a Rivals.com three-star prospect coming out of Newberry (Fla.) High in the class of 2017. He broke out with 39 tackles and five sacks in 13 games in 2019, but then played seven games and had seven tackles and half a sack the next year.

Durden also played a role in NC State landing fellow FSU transfer Cyrus Fagan at safety. Fagan was arguably having one of his strongest performances before injuring his back late in the first half, just prior to Clemson retaking a 13-10 lead going into halftime.

It’s unknown if Fagan will play against his former squad, but Durden is glad they both landed in Raleigh.

“He’s a playmaker,” Durden said. “I’ve been excited to watch him. When he got last year [in the second game of the 2021 season], that was just heartbreaking.

“He was probably the sole reason that I came here. Cyrus played a major part and told me how it was. The situation worked out perfect for me.”