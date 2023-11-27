The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Toudle arrived to NC State as a wide receiver coming out of Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard High. Rivals.com projected him as a three-star tight end, and after his first year at NCSU, he made the conversion.

Deep reserves Christopher Toudle and Anthony Smith both announced Monday that they’ll be entering the transfer portal Monday.

Toudle showed serious progress his redshirt sophomore year in 2021 with 19 catches for 190 yards and four touchdowns. Injuries affected the tight end spot in 2022, and he fell to 11 catches for 130 yards and a score.

Toudle played in every game this season but the Louisville contest, but wasn’t involved in the passing game and had zero catches in 136 plays. He started nine games in 41 career games and earned his degree at NCSU.

Toudle picked NC State over Maryland, Wake Forest and Appalachian State.

The 6-2, 195-pound Smith has long been known as NC State’s fastest player. He was a high school punter at Huntingtown (Md.) High, and was turned loose as a wide receiver his senior year, getting the attention of NC State and others. Rivals.com had him as a two-star prospect.

Smith was buried on the bench for half the season, but found a regular role in the rotation the last five games, and was a special teams standout, earning praise from coach Dave Doeren on several occasions. He caught two passes for 19 yards this season.

Smith finished his NCSU career with 13 catches for 243 yards and three touchdowns in 34 games from 2020-23.