Houston will redshirt and graduate, with possibly the next option of becoming a graduate transfer if he wants to continue playing football. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder has rushed 25 times for 96 yards and caught three passes for minus-three yards for the 2-1 Wolfpack.

Senior running back Jordan Houston waited his turn for three years, but now has elected to redshirt the rest of this season.

Houston has played in 51 career games, starting 19, and has rushed 324 times for 1,394 yards and six touchdowns while at NC State. He has also snagged 60 passes for 398 yards and a score.

Houston, who made The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s “Freak’s List,” was in a running back rotation with sophomore Michael Allen, freshman Kendrick Raphael and redshirt junior Delbert Mimms. The youth movement will take over the backfield, with the steady hands of Mimms and redshirt junior Demarcus Jones giving guidance. Former wide receiver Micah Crowell rounds out the scholarship running backs.

Houston originally committed to Maryland out of Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill, but then flipped to NC State late in the process. He had 523 carries for 5,405 yards and 61 touchdowns in prep career.

Rivals.com ranked him the No. 8 all-purpose back in the country, the No. 18 overall player in Virginia and a three-star prospect. He collected 17 scholarship offers, including Duke, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among others.

Houston is the second NC State running back to transfer in the last six months, joining Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, who is at Kentucky. Sumo-Karngbaye has rushed four times for 58 yards and a 42-yard touchdown, and added three catches for 24 yards in his backup role for the Wildcats.