When you know, you know.

Rolesville (N.C.) High senior running back Isiah Jones didn’t see any reason to wait on committing to NC State, and neither did his inner circle.

Jones was offered by NC State on June 9 following his camp performance, which culminated months of evaluating the Rivals.com three-star prospect. Jones couldn’t wait to tell coach Dave Doeren and running backs and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel the good news last Friday afternoon.