Duke coach Mike Elko has shockingly turned the Blue Devils around in his year and a half. The Blue Devils went 3-9 overall and 0-8 in the ACC in 2021. The games simply weren’t close in seven of the eight ACC games. The defense changed radically in 2022 to go 9-4 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. The offense got jump-started by the emergence of then sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard, and that led to quarterback Jordan Moore getting moved to wide receiver. “Mike Elko, I’ve known him a long time and have a great amount of respect for,” Doeren said. “He has done a great job. They have a really good football team.” Leonard could be a game-time decision after getting hurt against Notre Dame late in the loss Sept. 30. The 6-4, 212-pound junior threw for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns, plus rushed for 699 yards and 13 scores last year. He’s been solid this season with 912 passing yards and three touchdowns, plus 326 rushing yards and four scores. If Leonard can’t go, freshman Henry Belin could be next man up.

“What a difference he [Leonard] has made for their program,” Doeren said. What has been surprising about the Duke turn-around is how stout they’ve gotten on the lines. Senior left tackle Graham Barton is a projected high NFL Draft selection, and both guards —left guard Maurice McIntyre and right guard Jacob Monk —are former NC State recruiting targets and anchors on the interior. Four of the five offensive linemen have already graduated. Senior running back Jordan Waters has proven a good pairing with the veteran line. The 6-0, 219-pounder from Fairmont, N.C., has 52 carries for 303 yards and eight scores this season. “The offensive line has played well, and I know they were missing their left tackle [Barton], but it sounds like he’ll be back,” Doeren said. The defensive line got bolstered by Notre Dame defensive tackle transfer Ja’Mion Franklin, who joined NFL Draft prospect Dewayne Carter. Redshirt freshman Wesley Williams has emerged as a steal at defensive end. Doeren said Duke’s defense is particularly adept at creating turnovers and do some nice twists on the pass rush. “They have a stout defensive front,” Doeren said. “They are very well coached on defense and know their system. They do a lot of exotic things on third downs.” That NC State and Duke are even playing each other is sort of newsworthy. Despite being 30 minutes apart, the ACC league office has had the two rivals play each other just four times since 2008. “I haven’t been to Duke a long time,” Doeren said. “I know our guys are excited. “Having a team 30 minutes from campus and that you never face is kind of strange. Getting a chance to play Duke in the rotation, whether it is every year or at least two years home and away, would be outstanding.”

Duke-NC State series since 2008

NC State won 27-17 on Nov. 8, 2008, at Wallace-Wade Stadium. Russell Wilson threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns and the Wolfpack rode a 24-10 halftime lead for the win. The 2009 meeting has simply been known as the “Thaddeus Lewis game.” The Duke quarterback took advantage of a young secondary to throw for 459 yards and five touchdowns to five different players in a 49-28 victory. Wilson kept the game competitive in the first half and finished with 172 passing yards and a score, and 58 rushing yards and a touchdown. T.J. Graham added a 93-yard kick return for a score. However, Duke outscored NC State 28-7. Doeren’s first year in 2013 was the last time NC State traveled to Durham. Duke won 38-20 in what is knows as the “DeVon Edwards game.” The cornerback had two interceptions for two scores, and added a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown, which offset NCSU’s Rashard Smith’s 73-yard punt return for a score. Doeren evened his record to 1-1 against Duke during the COVID year, Oct. 17, 2020. The lasting memory of that Wolfpack win was that quarterback Devin Leary threw for 205 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception, but suffered a season-ending leg injury. NCSU managed three interceptions — two by outside linebacker Payton Wilson — against quarterback Chase Brice, and Max Fisher scored on a blocked punt. That offset Duke punt returner Dorian Mausi returning one 32 yards for a score.



