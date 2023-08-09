The Wolfpack's marquee game will be against Tennessee on Dec. 16 in San Antonio, Texas. The Wolfpack will also play Vanderbilt in Las Vegas, and will play Arizona State or BYU in the second game. The Sun Devils reached the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

NC State has one returning NCAA Tournament team and possibly a second on its non-conference schedule.

The Citadel went 10-22 overall and 5-13 in the Southern Conference, which was ninth in the league. Former Vanderbilt post player Quentin Millora-Brown will anchor the interior. Guards Madison Durr, Elijah Morgan and AJ Smith return for coach Ed Conroy, a former NCSU assistant coach. Smith played at Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy.

Abilene Christian went 13-17 overall and 7-11 in the WAC standings last year. Leading scorer, senior wing Immanuel Allen returns, and he averaged 10.8 points and shot 37.3 percent on three-pointers last year.

Charleston Southern went 10-21 overall and 5-13 in the Big South. Junior center Taje’ Kelly returns after averaging 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game a year ago.

Vanderbilt finished strong last year, to go 22-15 overall and 11-7 and SEC. The Commodores won a pair of games in the NIT, but got hurt with transfers last spring. Coach Jerry Stackhouse has senior wing Tyrin Lawrence returns and he averaged 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He shot 36.0 percent from three-point land.

Arizona State went 23-13 overall and 11-9 in the Pac-12, while BYU went 19-15 overall and 7-9 in the West Coast Conference last year. The Cougars are now in the Big 12.

Ole Miss hired former Texas Tech and Texas coach Chris Beard, who overhauled the roster this spring. Wing Matthew Murrell and forward Jaemyn Brakefield both return and the combined for 25.5 points per game. The Rebels went 12-21 overall and 3-15 in the SEC, and landed shot-blocking centers Moussa Cisse (Memphis/Oklahoma State) and Jamarion Sharp (Western Kentucky).

Maryland-Eastern Shore went 18-13 overall and 9-5 in the MEAC last year. The Hawks lost their top four scorers and return junior wing Chace Davis, who averaged 7.5 points per game and shot 37.5 percent from three-point land.

Tennessee-Martin went 19-14 overall and 10-8 in the OVC, with junior point guard Jordan Sears returning. The 5-11 Sears, who originally went to Gardner-Webb, averaged 15.3 points and 2.8 assists per game, and shot 31.6 percent from the three-point arc.

Tennessee and coach Rick Barnes went 25-11 overall and 11-7 in the SEC. The Volunteers topped Duke in the NCAA Tournament but fell to Florida Atlantic in the Sweet 16.

UT returns veterans Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James on the perimeter. Post players Tobe Awaka and Jonas Aidoo return, and transfers Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey, plus redshirt freshman Freddie Dilione will beef up the perimeter. Gainey is the son of former NC State player Justin Gainey, who is now a Volunteers assistant coach, and Dilione went to Raleigh Word of God.

Saint Louis and coach Travis Ford went 21-12 last year, including 12-6 in the Atlantic 10. The core of the squad has graduated, but Gibson Jimmerson returns and was the leading scorer for the Billikens at 14.0 points per game. He shot 40.1 percent on three-pointers and 45.7 percent from the field. Forward Bradley Ezewiro played at LSU and Georgetown.

Detroit Mercy went 14-19 overall and 9-11 in the Horizon Conference, but loose scoring wiz Antoine Davis, plus second-leading scorer Gerald Liddell. The Titans have added eight transfers this offseason.