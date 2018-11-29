Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

NC State doesn’t do moral victories, but the Wolfpack hope Tuesday’s effort at Wisconsin is a foreshadowing of what is to come.

NCSU proved to be a better team than the No. 22-ranked Badgers, up until the final minutes. UW made enough plays toward the end of the game to rally for a 79-75 victory, but NC State hopes it showed what it could be with a little fine tuning.

“It was big but we obviously wanted a different outcome,” said NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts, who felt his team played hard for 37 minutes. “We would have loved to have had won the game.”

Keatts pointed out that when sophomore guard Braxton Beverly tried a jumper, he thought for sure it was going in.

“If that shot had gone in, it would have been a different outcome,” Keatts said. “It was fun and it felt like playing in an ACC game.”

NCSU returned home around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and the players were definitely dejected by the missed opportunity.

“They were devastated,” Keatts said. “In this program, we don’t like moral victories.”

The Wisconsin contest was NC State’s first true road game of the season, and now the Wolfpack will play on a neutral court, battling Vanderbilt at 5 p.m. Saturday in Miami, Fla. NCSU fifth-year senior forward Torin Dorn knows what the Wolfpack are capable of.

“We can play with anybody when we play together and play hard,” Dorn said. “That is the biggest takeaway I got.”

Keatts pointed out that developing chemistry will be important moving forward, starting with the Commodores. The Wolfpack entered the UW game averaging 19.3 assists per game, but had a season-low nine assists against the Badgers.

“This group of guys have only played together for seven games,” Keatts said. “You can say nine when you take the exhibition and the scrimmage.”

Vanderbilt is off to a 5-1 start but lost star freshman point guard Darius Garland to a season-ending knee injury. He had been averaging 19.8 points per game through the first four contests before getting hurt two minutes into the Kent State game. He was coming off having 33 points and going 5 of 8 on three-pointers in a win over Liberty.

Vandy routed Savannah State 120-85 in its first game without Garland. Freshman wing Aaron Nesmith had 20 points and 13 rebounds and freshman post player Simi Shittu had 17 points and five boards in the win.

“They are much bigger and a little bit different,” Keatts said. “I am sorry to hear about Darius Garland and I hate to see a kid in program go down. We wish him well and recovers. It’s a lot different.”

Vanderbilt also features former Notre Dame forward Matt Ryan and ex-Syracuse forward Matthew Moyer.

“You can’t key on one guy and you have to take everybody seriously,” Keatts said.

The former Rivals.com five-star Shittu blew out his ACL last January, but is showing little affects from the injury. He’s pacing the Commodores with 16.2 points and 8.3 rebounds on 59.7 percent shooting. Between facing Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ and Shittu, the Wolfpack post defenders are getting a good education. Shittu had 14 points and 15 rebounds in a big 82-78 win over USC in the second game of the season.

“I think our guys are up for it and will do a good job,” Keatts said. “We won’t play against another guy similar to Ethan Happ probably until we play North Carolina and someone like Luke Maye. Luke Maye shoots it a little better behind the arc.”

Keatts is also ready to unleash a secret weapon against Vanderbilt — sophomore guard Beverly without his big beard. Beverly shaved it off at his coaches’ urging Thursday.

“He begged me to keep his beard,” Keatts said. “He looks better without it.”

Beverly, who started growing his beard last June, thinks he might get a dunk Saturday as a result.

“I might be able to jump a little higher and run a little faster,” Beverly said.