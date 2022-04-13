NC State reaches out to UConn wing Corey Floyd Jr.

The Wolfpack currently have three scholarships to use, but two guards have entered the NBA Draft and are testing the waters — freshman Terquavion Smith and redshirt sophomore Dereon Seabron . Floyd could be viewed as a class of 2022 target in some ways. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder was a part of that class but picked Connecticut and decided to enroll early and redshirt this past season.

NC State has reached out to former Connecticut shooting guard Corey Floyd Jr.

The Roselle (N.J.) Catholic standout was a Rivals.com four-star prospect and part of a loaded Team Final squad that won the Nike Peach Jam last July in North Augusta, S.C. Floyd started and had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds in a. 64-61 win over Brad Beal Elite in the title game. He played alongside Jalen Duren (Memphis), Dereck Lively (Duke), Otega Oweh (Oklahoma) and Jameel Brown (Penn State), among others.

Floyd averaged 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for a loaded Roselle Catholic team his junior year. That followed averaging 11.1 points and 2.6 assists a contest his sophomore campaign.

Floyd originally picked UConn over offers from Rutgers, Providence, Auburn, Florida, Wake Forest, Miami and Villanova, among others.

Floyd's father, Corey Floyd Sr., played for the Friars for two years from 1990-92 under then coach Rick Barnes. He averaged 6.1 points and 1.9 assists in 14.3 minutes per game in 56 contests for Providence.