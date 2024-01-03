NC State sixth-year senior center D.J. Burns hit back-to-back baskets in the final 13 seconds to deliver a 54-52 victory for the Wolfpack. The second basket came with 0.6 seconds left to win it and he finished with a team-high 13 points.

NC State needed some help from Notre Dame to rally for the victory, and the Fighting Irish were happy to oblige.

NCSU trailed by 11 points with a little under eight minutes left when the Wolfpack went to work. NC State out-scored Notre Dame 19-6 over the last 7:45, with eight points coming from the free-throw line.

NC State benefitted by Notre Dame forward Tae Davis and guard Julian Roper both missing the front ends of one-and-one’s in the final 49 seconds. Add in junior wing J.R. Konieczny getting called for a travel and the door was opened for NC State.

Both teams struggled putting the ball in the basket after halftime. NC State shot 8 of 35 in the second half, while Notre Dame was 7 of 23. The difference was that NC State won the turnover battle for the game, committing just four for the game and forcing 13.

NCSU also had a monster advantage on the offensive boards with all those missed shots, 17-5.

NC State fell behind early 14-4 behind balanced scoring from a Notre Dame starting five that didn’t play for the Fighting Irish last year.

Incoming freshmen Markus Burton and Carey Booth have combined with Seton Hall transfer Davis and Penn State transfer Kebba Njie, plus Konieczny, who redshirted last year, to give Notre Dame a brand new starting five. Burton proved a tough matchup in scoring a game-high 18 points to lead the Fighting Irish.

The group helped Notre Dame lead 34-26 at halftime and continued the hot shooting that led to shocking Virginia last Saturday. NC State was playing its first game since Dec. 23.

The Fighting Irish shot 6 of 13 from three-point land, while the Wolfpack were just 2 of 11 in the first half. Both teams went equally cold in the second half. Notre Dame had seven turnovers in the first half, but shot 12 of 24 from the field for 50 percent.

NC State improved to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC, while Notre Dame fell to 6-8 overall and 1-2 in the league. NCSU plays against Virginia at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Cavaliers topped Louisville on Wednesday to improve to 11-3.