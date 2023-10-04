NC State coach Dave Doeren watched the film of the Wolfpack’s 13-10 loss to Louisville on Saturday, and then had a meeting with quarterbacks Brennan Armstrong and MJ Morris on Sunday individually.

Doeren informed the difficult news to Armstrong that the six-year veteran was going to the bench after a 3-2 start, with sophomore Morris getting the start against 5-0 Marshall on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Doeren said the offense hasn’t played with the right chemistry and switching to Morris will hopefully help in that regard.