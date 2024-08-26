NC State QB Grayson McCall looking forward to first home game
NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall will play his first game ever at Carter-Finley Stadium on Thursday against Western Carolina.
McCall, who never has been to a Wolfpack game as a fan or recruit, is looking forward to playing in front of a sold-out stadium.
